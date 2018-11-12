Manchester United have been linked with January swoops for two midfield talents, while Lionel Messi has told Barcelona to sign a Jose Mourinho target, according to Monday’s European papers.

UNITED SEND SCOUTS TO CHECK ON RIVER PLATE TALENT

Manchester United are taking an interest in River Plate playmaker Exequiel Palacios, according to reports.

The 20-year-old star is emerging as one of South American football’s brightest talents and is thought to be close to a move to Real Madrid.

But Don Balon reckons United will rival them to sign the classy No 10 in January and it was reported they sent scouts to check on the youngster in Sunday’s Super Clasico clash against Boca Juniors.

It’s claimed United boss Jose Mourinho sees the exciting youngster as the perfect link between his attack and defence and bring the X-factor back to his United side.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claims United could make a fresh play to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in january.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to United over the summer, but they put their interest on the backburner as they pursued their chase for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

But the Italian outlet reckons Mourinho is warming to the idea of signing Pellegrini, who has a clause in his contract allowing him to move for just €30m.

Pellegrini rejoined Roma in 2017 from Sampdoria having started his professional career in the Italian capital.

AND THE REST

Lionel Messi has urged Barcelona to target a €45m January deal for Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo amid the Argentinian’s ongoing doubts about the form of Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo (Don Balon)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is growing increasingly concerned that Man Utd or Man City will win the race to sign Neymar amid growing reports the forward fancies a crack in the Premier League next (Diario Gol)

AC Milan are exploring the possibility of signing Aaron Ramsey in January and hope the Ivan Gazidis connection can help broker a deal with Arsenal (Corriere dello Sport)

Gerard Pique has told Barcelona they need to collectively help Ousmane Dembele find his best form for Barcelona amid fresh talk linking him with a January move to Liverpool (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are plotting January swoops for Santos star Rodrygo, River Plate’s Exequiel Palacios and defender Mario Hermoso, of Espanyol (Marca)

Serie A trio AC Milan, Fiorentina and Sampdoria are chasing Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini (Calciomercato)

Luis Suarez exchanged some angry words with Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique after they had suffered a surprise 4-3 home defeat to Real Betis on Sunday (Movistar)

Under-fire Monaco manager Thierry Henry admitted there was a gulf in quality between his side and Paris Saint-Germain after falling 4-0 at home to the runaway Ligue 1 leaders (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid are set to appoint interim boss Santiago Solari as their coach until the end of the season (AS)

Leonardo Bonucci has admitted he was “surprised” not to start in Juventus’ win over AC Milan on Sunday night (Sky Italia)

Alexandre Pato could be on his way back to AC Milan (Calciomercato)

EXCLUSIVE: RB Leipzig set to offer Nick Powell a pre-contract to Wigan’s Nick Powell in January

Juventus are plotting a possible reunion with Arturo Vidal, who has struggled to settle since moving to Barcelona over the summer (Le10 Sport)