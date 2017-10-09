Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid’s three targets to replace star duo; Milan striker’s Barcelona link

Real Madrid are planning two move out two star names and bring in two big-name replacements, while La Liga rivals Barcelona are also keen on enticing three major talents, according to Monday’s European papers.

REAL MADRID TO MOVE OUT BALE AND RONALDO NEXT SUMMER

Real Madrid are planning their biggest summer of transfers yet, according to sensational reports in the Spanish media.

Mundo Deportivo claims Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will allow both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Bernabeu and sign for the highest bidder. Both Manchester United and AC Milan have been mentioned as possible destinations for Bale in the past and it would be no shock to see both try and prise the Welshman away should he be made available.

The possible departure of Ronaldo, meanwhile, would come as a bigger surprise given the enormous success the Portugal forward has enjoyed at the Bernabeu.

But the Spanish paper claims Perez wants to cash in on Ronaldo before his value and form decline – with their record-breaking star being allowed to leave “under the right circumstances”. PSG have been mentioned as a possible destination.

In return, Mundo Deportivo claims Real have a shortlist of three names to replace Bale and Ronaldo – and will go all out to sign two of them this summer.

The paper claims Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are all being linked – with two from three tipped to join the club next summer in what could be a £500m summer of ins and outs for the La Liga giants.

AND THE REST

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is on the radar of Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are also making plans to sign Antoine Griezmann in the 2018 summer transfer window (Mundo Deportivo)

The La Liga giants are also keeping tabs on AC Milan striker Andre Silva ahead of a potential future bid (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are preparing a fresh January move to sign Kevin Strootman (Calciomercato)

Emre Can admits he is flattered by talk linking him with Juventus (Kicker)

Cagliari midfielder Niccolo Barella is wanted by both Inter Milan and AC Milan (Tuttosport)

Borussia Dortmund could snap up Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in a €15m deal (Le Parisen)

Daley Blind or Matteo Darmian could be leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window. Blind has been linked with Galatasaray (Calciomercato)

Leicester, Swansea, Watford and West Brom have been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool midfielder Raul Meireles

Manchester City are prepared to pay the €40m (£35.8m) release clause in Sergi Roberto’s contract at Barcelona (AS)

Raphael Varane has hinted that he would be open to staying at Real Madrid for the remainder of his career (L’Equipe)