Manchester United are confident of three major breakthroughs in the transfer market this week, while Tottenham have won the race for a €15m-rated French midfielder, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

UNITED CLOSING ON TWO SUMMER SIGNINGS

Manchester United are reportedly confident of making a major breakthrough in the transfer market this week with three signings nearing completion.

According to reports in Germany, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finally set to end his long hunt for a new central defender by sealing a deal for Stuttgart’s Ozan Kabak.

The Turkey defender is free to leave Stuttgart for a modest £13.4m (€15m) this summer due to a clause in his contract that kicked in after their relegation from the Bundesliga.

And while the defender has held talks with as many as six clubs, including Bayern Munich who saw him as a potential replacement for Mats Hummels, Kicker believes it is United who will win the race to sign him.

AC Milan, West Ham and Schalke have also been mentioned as suitors, but it seems the 19-year-old is Old Trafford bound.

United are also looking increasingly likely to seal a deal for Bruno Fernandes, claim reports in Portugal.

The midfielder posted a video highlights reel on his Instagram page on Monday evening while also expressing his gratitude to his club Sporting Lisbon – news which many have seen as a farewell message.

“An unforgettable time! The achievements in the league cup and in the Portuguese cup at collective level, crowned with a personal record! The top scoring midfielder in Europe in recent years. Thank you all for your contributions. Without you this would not be possible,” Fernandes wrote.

According to Portuguese paper Record, United are preparing a firm offer of between €70m – €80m (£62m – £71m) to Lisbon for Fernandes, having already agreeing personal terms with the midfield sensation, with a deal expected to go through this week.

United also hope to secure the signing of Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for what is expected to be a fee of £50m. That comes after claims on Tuesday morning that United must remove a potential £15m Champions League clause owing to Palace as part of the deal, with the Eagles looking for a straight cash deal only.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

AND THE REST

Tottenham lead Liverpool in the race to sign Lille midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud, having made a firm enquiry over a €15m deal for the Frenchman (Estadio Deportivo)

Joao Cancelo is on the verge of leaving Juventus and making a move to Manchester City with the Italians’ sporting director Fabio Paratici travelling to London to try and accelerate negotiations with the Premier League champions over the €50m deal (Tuttomercatoweb)

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho admits he ‘does not know’ his future at the club amid links to PSG, Man Utd and Chelsea (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea must decide on whether or not they sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic by the end of June. The Blues can still sign the Croatian on a permanent deal after agreeing the deal in principle last summer, and despite the imminent threat of a transfer ban (AS)

Barcelona have made a major breakthrough in talks to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp amid claims there is a verbal agreement over personal terms (Sport)

Gianluigi Buffon favours a move to Porto this summer due to the offer of Champions League football – despite Leeds’ offer to sign him being genuine, despite local media denials (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid will target deals for Ajax defender Daley Blind or Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi instead of signing Mario Hermoso of Espanyol (Marca)

PSG have made a last-ditch appeal to try and win the race to sign Matthijs De Ligt from under Juventus’ noses – and believe their willingness to offer him more money could win the day (Paris United)

Real Sociedad are hopeful on signing young Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard this summer (AS)

Antonio Conte will make the signing of Edin Dzeko from Roma his first official capture as Inter Milan boss – throwing into doubt a potential swoop for Romelu Lukaku (Corriere dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain will complete the signing of Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia in a €20m deal this week (AS)

Inter Milan and Barcelona are considering a sensational swap deal that will see Radja Nainggolan and Arturo Vidal swap clubs (Corriere della Sera)

Adrien Rabiot has decided to join Juventus this summer after deciding to join the Italians on a free transfer ahead of a move to Manchester United (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Arsenal are keen on a potential deal of highly-rated Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou, 20 (France Football)

Italy defender Armando Izzo insists he is ‘happy’ at Torino, and has no interest in a move to England amid links to Arsenal, Man Utd and Everton (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ivan Perisic has made a move to Arsenal his preferred option this summer after seeing hopes of a transfer to Manchester United officially dashed (various)

Mario Mandzukic won’t rush into a decision on his future after being unconvinced by initial offers he’s received to leave Juventus and move to China or Germany (Calciomercato)

Sevilla midfielder Roque Mesa admits he expects to leave the club this summer (Marca)

Arsenal are ready to hijack Tottenham’s move for Dani Ceballos by meeting Real Madrid’s £45million asking price for the Spaniard (AS)

Cagliari insist Nicolo Barella’s proposed transfer to Inter Milan is off – despite claims a deal could be concluded this week (Sky Italia)