Euro Paper Talk: Herrera boost for United; Arsenal keen on €65m Uruguayan

Manchester United are still interested in a defensive midfielder, while Roma and Arsenal will battle for a €65m-rated defender in January, according to Monday’s European papers.

UNITED AGREE NEW CONTRACT WITH HERRERA

Manchester United are close to finalising a new contract with Ander Herrera, according to reports in Spain.

The Spanish star might not be a regular in Jose Mourinho’s side this season, but he is highly-rated around the club and is poised to sign a new deal that will see the player double his current £75,000 a week earnings.

Barcelona had been linked with his signature, but it seems Herrera is in no hurry to return to La Liga.

Herrera has become a crowd favourite since arriving at Old Trafford from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2014. His current deal expires next summer.

ROMA CHALLENGE ARSENAL FOR ATLETICO DEFENDER

Roma will battle Arsenal in a January race to sign Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Giminez in January.

That’s according to la Corriere dello Sport, who believe Roma have already sent representatives to speak with the Uruguayan ace.

The centre-half currently has a €65million release clause in his contract, but Atlei face the prospect of losing him for a cut-price fee in January, with his contract due to expire next summer.

Gimenez, 22, is free to negotiate with overseas sides from the new year and is believed to be looking for a fresh challenge given he is behind Diego Godin and Stefan Savic in the Atletico Madrid pecking order.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are still interested in pursuing €35m-rated defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker. (Het Belang Van Limburg)

Chelsea and Liverpool are vying to sign Uruguayan teenager Sebatstian Caceres

Barcelona have beaten Manchester City to the signing of Palmeiras starlet Yerry Mina (Marca)

Thomas Muller has admitted he gave serious thought to joining Man Utd from Bayern Munich two years ago (Kicker)

Mino Raiola admits he can see Juventus forward Paulo Dybala playing for Chelsea, Man Utd, or Man City in the future (Rai Sport)

Raiola has also hinted Marco Verratti could leave PSG next summer – putting Barcelona and Manchester United back on alert (Rai Sport)

Tottenham were interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic this summer (FC Inter news)

FC Porto rejected a £9million deadline day bid from Crystal Palace for striker Moussa Marega (O Jogo)

Leeds United are lining up a January move for Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (Sports Nippon)

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev claims full-back Benjamin Mendy would not have left to join Chelsea this summer and Man City were the only club he was interested in joining (L’Equipe)

Borussia Dortmund have nabbed another promising youngster from Manchester City in Denzeil Boadu. The former Arsenal academy star has been given the No 30 shirt

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has been offered to AC Milan (Rai Sport)

Stefan Effenberg believes Bayern Munich should sell striker Robert Lewandowski if he’s not happy (t-online)

Monaco have explained why they decided to keep Arsenal target Thomas Lemar this summer