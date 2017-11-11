Euro Paper Talk: United target to leave Atletico; Liverpool boost

Manchester United target Jose Gimenez is ready to force his way out of Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool have been given a big boost in their efforts to land a former player, according to Saturday’s European papers.

FORMER LIVERPOOL STAR TO CONSIDER BARCELONA FUTURE

Javier Mascherano has suggested he is ready to leave Barcelona next summer, amid reported interest in him from Juventus, PSG and former club Liverpool.

The 33-year-old, whose contract expires in 2019, is in his eighth season at the Nou Camp, having joined the club from the Reds back in 2010.

However, with Mascherano no longer a guaranteed starter at the club, the Argentine has admitted he is considering leaving the Catalan giants at the end of the season.

When asked if next year could be his last one at Barca, he told La Nacion: “Yes, it could be. You have to know when to bring things to an end. There’s no need to contaminate relationships.

“[The decision] also depends on the club. I always sit down at the end of the season to know what they want and I give them my opinion – but this time I could take the decision myself.”

AND THE REST

PSG winger Angel Di Maria has made it clear he wishes to sign for Barcelona (Don Balon)

Neymar has hit back at stories which claim he wants to leave PSG and seal a shock return to Barcelona. The Brazilian also said reports that he has fallen out with Unai Emery and Edinson Cavani are also not true (La Parisian)

Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez is ready to force through a move away from Atletico Madrid after Juventus joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the hunt for his services (Tuttosport)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent has dismissed reports the Manchester United and Manchester City target could leave in January

AC Milan are the latest club to show interest in Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka. That’s despite Germany’s assistant boss Oliver Bierhoff saying the player is set to move to England (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are tracking Boca Juniors youngster Gonzalo Maroni (Calciomercato)

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is a PSG transfer target, but the Brazilian has asked the Reds to turn down any approach from the Parisians as he still harbours hope of sealing a move to Barcelona (Sport)

Mesut Ozil is likely to reject any overtures from Atletico Madrid in a bid to seal a move to Manchester United (Bild)

Barcelona will move for Lyon’s Nabil Fekir if they fail again to sign Coutinho (Marca)

Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara has opened the door to a potential return to Barcelona (Catalunya Radio)

Atletico Madrid are set to be thwarted in their efforts to sign Ander Herrera on the cheap, with Manchester United poised to take up a 12-month option on his deal (AS)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says nobody can have any doubts over Diego Simeone, who he says is “untouchable” at the club (Diario Gol)

Napoli are chasing Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal is a target for Roma in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are looking to Gianluigi Donnarumma as a replacement for goalkeeper Jan Oblak (Don Balon)

Werder Bremen will leave caretaker boss Florian Kohfeldt in charge until after the winter break (Bild)

Napoli are still hoping to make a move on Real Madrid for midfielder Mateo Kovacic (Corriere dello Sport)

Former AC Milan sporting director Adriano Galliani is set to be offered a place on Real Madrid’s board of directors (Milan Live)