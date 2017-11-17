Euro Paper Talk: Valencia star confirms Man Utd interest; City defender on Real Madrid shortlist

A Valencia star has revealed that Manchester United are looking to sign him, while Manchester City have entered the race to sign a major United target, according to Friday’s European papers.

MAN UTD TARGET FOCUSED ON VALENCIA

Reported Manchester United target Carlos Soler has insisted that he will not be distracted by talk of a move to Old Trafford.

United boss Jose Moutinho is said to have identified Soler as an alternative option to long-term Red Devils target Ivan Perisic.

The 20-year-old has been outstanding since breaking into Valencia’s first team and has the ability to play wide or as a number ten.

However, despite all the talk of a potential switch to the Premier League, Soler insists he is focused on life at Los Che.

“I’m focused on Valencia.” the Spaniard told Cadena Cope when asked about the interest from United.

“Regarding those things [the interested from Manchester United] I know nothing. It would be foolish to think about those things right now.

“I have to be focused at Valencia. I have a lot of years left [in my contract] and that’s what I have to do.”

MAN CITY ENTER RACE FOR GRIEZMANN

Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and have already made contact with the Frenchman.

The 27-year-old has been strongly linked with City’s neighbours United over the last 18 months but it would appear that Pep Guardiola’s men are looking to steal a march over their bitter rivals.

Spanish publication Sport claims that City have made their interest in the French attacker very clear, while United remain keen and Barcelona are also in the running for the prolific star.

Griezmann is said to be looking to leave the club after the return of Diego Costa, having previously decided to stay out of loyalty when Atletico when on their transfer ban.

The France international has a release clause of £87.5million and at this stage it looks as if there could be a three-way battle for his signature.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid have prepared a three-man shortlist to strengthen their defence, which includes Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte and Lucas Hernandez (Don Balon)

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has confirmed the club’s interest in signing Germany forward Sandro Wagner from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim in the winter break

Inter Milan and Juventus are battling it out for the signature of Liverpool target Jose Gimenez (Calciomercato)

Newcastle could sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for £9million (Marca)

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has dismissed reports linking him with a move to Barcelona (Mediaset Premium)

Juventus are hopeful they can convince Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart to join them at the end of the season (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid target Neymar has a €500m (£445.5m) release clause in his Paris Saint-Germain contract (AS)

Tottenham are prepared to increase their offer for Besiktas full-back Dusko Tosic to €10million (Fotomac)

Former Inter and Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is not surprised to be linked with the vacant Italy job (Match TV)

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Mesut Ozil’s contract situation (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund have had to discipline star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the second time inside 12 months (Bild)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has opened the door to a potential move away from the club (Sport1)