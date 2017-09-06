Euro Paper Talk: Vidal hopes fade for Liverpool, Chelsea; former United defender’s Juventus link

Juventus are eyeing a move for a Barcelona defender, while Chelsea will have to battle both Milan clubs to sign a Bayern midfielder, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

CHELSEA FACE VIDAL BATTLE

AC Milan and Inter Milan are set to do battle for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal in January, a report claims.

According to Tuttosport, the Milanese giants are eyeing the Chile international, who is also being monitored by Chelsea and Liverpool.

Inter and Chelsea were both linked with a move for Vidal this summer, but according to Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, neither club made a bid.

“Nobody asked us for him and there was never an official offer for him, not even this summer when the market was open,” he told Mediaset. “So I cannot confirm [Inter wanted him].”

However, it’s claimed the former Juventus star favours a move back to Serie A, with Chelsea and Liverpool set to miss out.

SERIE A GIANTS EYE BARCA STAR

Juventus are reportedly planning an audacious move for Barcelona star Gerard Pique.

Turin-based paper Tuttosport claim that Max Allegri is a big admirer of the 30-year-old and is hoping to tempt him to Italy.

Pique is in his tenth year at the Nou Camp, and there are growing reports that he is prepared to make it his last.

Juventus recently completed the loan signing of Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes, but Allegri is keen to further strengthen his rearguard after the loss of Leonardo Bonucci to rivals AC Milan.

Pique reportedly has interest from the MLS and the Chinese Super League, but Allegri feels that he can attract him in January.

And the rest…

Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard has revealed he has committed his long-term future to the Bernabeu by putting pen to paper on a new deal (VG Sporten)

Juventus are exploring the possibility of signing Andres Iniesta (Tuttosport)

Paulo Dybala has decided to change agents, leaving Pier Paolo Triulzi and instead joining the clientele of his brother Gustavo, who lives in Barcelona (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fenerbahce could still move for Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto (AS)

Rafinha could leave Barcelona in the January transfer window as he looks to secure his place in the Spain squad for the 2018 World Cup. AC Milan had interest this summer (AS)