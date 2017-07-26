Euro Paper Talk: Wilshere move collapses; Spurs dealt blow

A potential exit route for Jack Wilshere appears to be off, while Spurs have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a winger, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

Sampdoria move off for Arsenal man

Jack Wilshere will not be moving to Serie A side Sampdoria this summer, a report in Italy claims. Calciomercato.com state midfielder’s wage demands were too high, something which scuppered his potential move to the club. The Blucerchiati had been linked to the former Bournemouth loanee, who made 27 appearances for the Cherries in the Premier League last season. The 25-year-old has also apparently attracted interest from AC Milan, and could have followed countryman Joe Hart’s footsteps in a shock move to Italy. However, the midfielder’s wage demands are simply too high and would have pushed Samp over their budget, the report claims.

Spurs winger blow

Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of AC Milan star Suso may have just become more difficult as the Spaniard has just hired a new agent.

The 23-year-old, who has a contract with Milan until 2019, was set to sign an extension towards the end of Silvio Berlusconi’s reign at the club.

The Spaniard had agreed a new deal with the then CEO Adriano Galliani which would have seen the former Liverpool man’s wages almost doubled.

However, the new Chinese ownership at Milan are yet to tie down Suso, causing him to reconsider his future. His new agent may be a sign that he is ready to find a deal with Milan.

The man who will become his new representative is Alessandro Lucci, who masterminded Leonardo Bonucci’s move from Juventus to the Rossoneri earlier this month.

Man Utd target set for AC Milan

Renato Sanches is set to complete a move to AC Milan from Bayern Munich, snubbing interest from Manchester United.

This is according to L’Equipe, who claim that the Portugal international will move to the San Siro club for a fee of €40m.

Sanches has reportedly given his green light for the move to go ahead, making the seven-time Champions League winners his preferred destination.

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport claim that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been in dialogue with Milan chiefs since last season’s Champions League Final in Cardiff.

This is where the Rossoneri struck a deal for another one of Mendes’ clients in Porto striker Andre Silva.

Talking after Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win over Chelsea, Reanto Sanches told German paper Bild: “I am not happy about my first year at Bayern Munich, that’s clear.

“I’m young, I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich.

“I want to play more consistently and [a move to] AC Milan is a very interesting option. If the two clubs reach an agreement, I would be happy to join the Rossoneri.”

Fenerbahce name price for Arsenal target

Turkish side Fenerbahce have reportedly named their asking price for defender Simon Kjaer, according to reports in Turkey.

Turkish-Football claim that a source close to the club has told them that it will take a bid of £17.5million to land the 28-year-old.

Sevilla are the latest club to make an offer for the centre-half, who Arsenal saw a £10.5m bid rejected for.

Sevilla sporting director Oscar Arias confirmed being in the race for Kjaer: “We want to reach an agreement over the transfer of Simon Kjaer,” Arias was quoted as saying by Fotomac.

“I do not want the offer to be jeopardised so I am not going to get into details.”

The report suggests that the Gunners are weighing up a possible second bid, though Kjaer’s agent agent Mikkel Beck previously revealed that his client is happy at Fenerbahce.

And the rest…

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches is set to snub Manchester United for AC Milan in a €40m deal (L’Equipe)

Should Mbappe arrive at the Bernabeu this summer, there are suggestions Manchester United will make another move for Gareth Bale (Marca)

Real Madrid and Monaco have agreed a fee for Mbappe, but it’s more than was reported on Tuesday with the deal broken down to €180m plus €20m in bonuses. There is also a suggestion Manchester City have made a €180m bid (L’Equipe)

Inter continue their pursuit of Czech striker Patrik Schick (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have now made PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi there top summer priority (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jean Michael Seri has again been linked with Arsenal. He is rated at €40m (L’Equipe)

Roma sporting director Monchi has made new contact with Leicester City over Algerian play-maker Riyad Mahrez (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma president James Pallotta has also stated that central defender Kostas Manolas will not be leaving the club this summer (Tuttosport)

To sign Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain must reduce their wage bill by more than €30m, which could see up to six players leaving the French capital. Angel Di Maria, reported Arsenal target Lucas Moura, Hatem Ben Arfa, Jese Rodriguez, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Serge Aurier are the candidates to move on (L’Equipe)

Gerard Pique has admitted in a press conference the picture he posted on Instagram, announcing Neymar was staying at Barcelona, wasn’t official confirmation (AS)

Liverpool’s summer pursuit of Naby Keita could come to fruition after all with news that the players current employers RB Leipzig, are set for a dramatic U-turn and will allow the player to go to Anfield after all (Bild)

New signing Danilo has admitted it was difficult to decide between Man City and Chelsea this summer (AS)

Rennes are close to sealing a €17m move for former Newcastle United transfer target Ismaila Sarr this week (L’Equipe)

After signing Dani Alves, Neymar has reportedly asked PSG to sign Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez, another player of similar quality and keep Lucas Moura (Le Parisien)