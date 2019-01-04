Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal target shock move for young Man Utd star

Arsenal are targeting a bold move for a talented Manchester United man, while the Adrien Rabiot saga appears to be drawing to an end, according to Friday’s European papers.

ARSENAL TARGET MAN UTD YOUNGSTER

Arsenal have identified Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira as a possible transfer target, according to the latest reports.

Esporte UOL claims that the Gunners – as well as West Ham and Everton – are monitoring the situation surrounding the 23-year-old.

Pereira has entered the final six months of his deal at Old Trafford, though the club do hold the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

The Brazilian spent the 2017-18 season on loan at LaLiga giants Valencia, though he failed to impress during his spell at the Mestalla.

The report hints that United could be tempted to sell for the right price, but that the interested clubs may be forced to wait until the summer given the Red Devils’ managerial situation.

LIVERPOOL, SPURS HANDED MIDFIELDER BOOST

Liverpool and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January, a report claims.

The 23-year-old’s transfer saga at the French champions continues to roll on, with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Rabiot’s agent and mother, Veronique, confirmed earlier this month that her son had taken the “firm and definitive” decision to walk away upon the expiration of his contract.

Despite rumours, Barcelona have denied that a deal is in place already to bring him to the Camp Nou in the summer, while PSG’s Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to be “irritated” by the series of negative developments.

A source close to Rabiot recently claimed Spurs are considered “below him”, but now Catalan newspaper Sport claims that both the north London side and Liverpool have been offered an interesting proposal.

The outlet claims that Rabiot still wants to join Barcelona, but that he wishes to leave the French capital in January due to the uneasy atmosphere surrounding his situation.

Barca’s financial constraints makes it ‘impossible’ for them to land the player this month, meaning the Premier League duo will be given the chance to swoop in.

AND THE REST

Barcelona have agreed the signing of Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer next summer, on a deal worth €10m-a-year (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are making use of Lionel Messi in their bid to sign Frenkie de Jong from Ajax (Bleacher Report)

Chelsea are confident they can sign Franck Kessie from AC Milan for £40-50m, in an exchange for on-loan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Hirving Lozano is not headed for a January exit from PSV amid links with Chelsea, according to his agent Mino Raiola

Brahim Diaz is on the verge of joining Real Madrid from Manchester City in a deal worth at least £15million (Goal)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has retuned to Porto for a second spell

Chelsea are still hopeful of keeping Callum Hudson-Odoi despite mounting interest from Bayern Munich (Goal)

Alexis Sanchez is wanted by La Liga rivals Valencia and Atletico Madrid and wishes to leave Manchester United (El Gol Digital)

Juventus are eager to agree fresh terms with in-demand manager Massimiliano Allegri (Calciomercato)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager for his club to complete the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (Don Balon)

Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, has signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus and could join the Italian club this month (Sport Mediaset)

Inter Milan have been offered the chance to sign Antonio Valencia on a free transfer from Manchester United this summer (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Chelsea are planning a £36m bid for PSV’s Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 23 (Calciomercato)

Chelsea have decided against a January move for Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, who is on loan at AC Milan from Juventus (Goal)

West Ham, Watford and Everton are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez (Sport)

Barcelona have €150 million (£135m) to invest in fresh faces during the winter transfer window (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolves are considering a move for Lazio defender Wallace this month (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are the only side to have made a bid for Roma star Cengiz Under, with a £55m offer placed (Fotomac)

Real Madrid’s 32-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas – linked with Arsenal in recent weeks – has renewed his contract with the Spanish club for an extra year to June 2021 (Marca)

Cesc Fabregas will not be allowed to complete his move to Monaco until Chelsea have secured a midfielder to replace the 31-year-old Spaniard (Calciomercato)

Juventus are hoping to beat Inter Milan to the signing of Genoa defender Cristian Romero (Corriere dello Sport)

Paris St-Germain have made an offer that Barcelona will not be able to match to sign 21-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong and centre-back and fellow Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt, 19, from Ajax (Marca)

Mario Balotelli is inching towards a Ligue 1 switch as the Nice striker prepares to move to Marseille (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Munir has informed Barcelona that he will not sign a new deal at Camp Nou, with West Ham and Sevilla linked (Mundo Deportivo)