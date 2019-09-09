Manchester United have been cleared to sign a long-term replacement for Juan Mata in January, while Arsenal have been given renewed hope of a deal for Yannick Carrasco in the winter window, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN UTD GIVEN GREEN LIGHT TO SIGN ISCO IN JANUARY

Zinedine Zidane has told Isco he is free to leave the club in the winter window, with Manchester United leading the chase to sign him.

The Spain playmaker appears to have fallen down the pecking order under Zidane at the Bernabeu, with Eden Hazard’s return to fitness expected to see him phased out of the side.

And according to Don Balon, Zidane has told Isco he will not stand in his way over a January exit at the Bernabeu with the club reportedly willing to let the 27-year-old move on for a fee of around €60m (£53.5m).

It’s believed United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Isco as a long-term replacement for experienced playmaker Juan Mata, who could be allowed to return to Spain.

It’s suggested that Real hope that by allowing Isco to move to Old Trafford in a cut-price deal in January, it will stand them in good stead as far as their efforts to sign Paul Pogba are concerned, with Los Blancos expected to make a renewed effort to bring the World Cup winner to the Bernabeu next summer.

AND THE REST

Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang are likely to make a move for Dries Mertens in the January transfer window – and could sell Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco to help fund the deal (Calciomercarto)

Toni Kroos had agreed to join Man Utd this summer, before the return of Zinedine Zidane to the Real Madrid hotseat forced the German into a change of heart (OK Diario)

Inter Milan will sign a third player from Manchester United in January, with a deal of €40m (£37m) close to being agreed for Slovenian midfielder Nemanja Matic (Calciomercato)

Wolves and Monaco are on alert amid reports that AC Milan will still look to sell Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie in January (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has confirmed he will meet with the Italian champions after the international break to discuss his future at the club and amid claims he could ask to leave in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona would have activated a clause to re-sign Brazilian right-back Emerson from Real Betis had Nelson Semedo moved to PSG as part of the Catalan giants’ bid to re-sign Neymar (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Arsenal youngster Kelechi Nwakali could reportedly return to the Emirates from his new side Huesca due to a buy-back clause inserted into his contract (Score Nigeria)

Manchester City have been told to forget any chance of signing Inter defender Milan Skriniar, having been linked with the Slovakian in the January transfer window to solve their current defensive crisis (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid striker Mariano Díaz is determined to compete for his place this season, despite being frozen out by Zinedine Zidane (Marca)

Napoli and star midfielder Piotr Zielinski are struggling to agree on his contract renewal, with the Serie A side wanting it set at €90m, but the player’s agent believing it should be nearer €65m. The Pole has been a long-term target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Il Mattino)

Samuel Umtiti has rinsed talk he came close to joining Arsenal this summer, saying he always intended to stay at Barcelona (Canal +)

Juventus are likely to make another attempt to sign league rivals Roma’s midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, who is also wanted by Tottenham (Calciomercato)

Former Leicester manager Claude Puel is a candidate for the vacant position at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid are set to return to the negotiating table next summer for Dutchman Donny Van de Beek (AS)

Manchester United will prioritise a swoop for €95m-rated Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis in 2020 after deciding he’s the man they want to replace Ander Herrera (A Bola)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is on the verge of signing a new contract, despite interest in the Serbia international from Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus (Gazzetta dello Sport)