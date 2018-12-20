Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid fear €180m raid from Man Utd

Real Madrid are braced for a huge €180m bid from Manchester United next summer, while Chelsea could be set for a huge swap deal involving three players, according to Thursday’s European papers.

REAL EXPECT HUGE BALE BID FROM UNITED

LaLiga giants Real Madrid expect Manchester United to meet their asking price for Gareth Bale in the summer, according to a report.

Jose Mourinho attempted to sign Bale at the start of last season ahead of the Super Cup clash between Real and United.

Reports claimed Mourinho had held talks with Bale this summer following his two-goal display in the Champions League final and the admission that he “needs to play more regular football”.

Instead, Real gave Bale the chance to step into the void left by Ronaldo, but as yet he has failed to step up to the plate, and there are rumours once again that he could be sold.

Now, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda has provided an update on the Welshman’s situation, claiming that he carries a whopping €180m price tag.

“Bale will be sold next season, it’s a decision that’s been made,” Inda told OK Diario.

“They would sell it for €180m (£162m), it’s their starting price.

“They want to sign a centre-back, a left-back, a midfielder and two players in attack.”

OK Diario state that the Red Devils made a huge offer of £135m for the former Spurs man over the summer, but that it was instantly rejected.

They go on to claim though that Real believe that United will match the £162million asking price with a fresh summer bid in what could be Zinedine Zidane’s first signing.

AND THE REST

PSG continue to track Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is ‘interested’ in the project of the Ligue 1 champions (RMC Sport)

Chelsea could sign Isco for £72.3million, and that it would be ‘parallel’ to two other potential deals between the two clubs which involve Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic (Don Balon)

Bayern Munich are set to sign France defender Lucas Hernandez, 22, from Atletico Madrid for €85m (£77m) (Marca)

Bayern Munich have made it clear that defender Mats Hummels will not be leaving the club this winter (Goal)

Lille are preparing to sell midfielder Thiago Mendes in January with Chelsea, Wolfsburg and Schalke interested (RMC Sport)

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been offered the Manchester United job and is mulling over the opportunity to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford (AS)

Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Paul Pogba was so poor during his final weeks at Manchester United that he told one player to stay away from the France midfielder (ESPN)

Reported Liverpool and Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot, 23, will definitely not be at Paris St-Germain next season, according to the midfielder’s mother Veronique, who is also his agent (RTL)

Barcelona are planning a move in January for Juventus and Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani, 24 (Sport)

PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, says he wants to move into coaching after his playing career is over (Le Parisien)

River Plate’s shock defeat by Al Ain in the Club World Cup has accelerated Real Madrid’s pursuit of their Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios (AS)

Palacios insists he will not talk about his future until after the tournament ends on Saturday, with River facing Kashima Antlers in the third-place play-off (Marca)

Bayern Munich are in the best position to sign Roma winger Cengiz Under but Arsenal and Tottenham have also registered their interest in the 21-year-old Turkey international (ESPN)

Barcelona have agreed a deal to loan Colombia centre-back Jeison Murillo, 26, from La Liga rivals Valencia until the end of the season (RAC1)