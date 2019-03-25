Liverpool may be alarmed after it was claimed Zinedine Zidane has made a star man his absolute top target, while Tottenham could bring a former Man City man back to the Premier League, according to Monday’s European papers.

ZIDANE MAKES SADIO MANE HIS NO 1 TARGET

Forget Eden Hazard, forget Kylian Mbappe, forget Neymar. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reported to have made Liverpool’s in-form star Sadio Mane is absolute top priority in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to Marca, who claim Zidane has ‘insisted’ to president Florentino Perez he breaks barriers and does ‘all in his power’ to bring the Liverpool attacker to the Bernabeu this summer.

And as per the report, Zidane is confident Real can get their man with it shown Liverpool are vulnerable to the very highest bids with previous talismanic stars Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez both lured away in the recent past.

It’s suggested that weakness will allow Real to make Liverpool an offer they simply can’t refuse for the Senegalese star, who only signed a new and improved contract at Anfield earlier in the season.

While Real’s interest in Mane is nothing new – they were linked with him last summer before Zidane stepped down – the fact that it’s now claimed the Frenchman is ‘hell-bent’ on signing the former Southampton man, may well now concern supporters.

Mane has been in electric form of late, surpassing Mohamed Salah as the club’s go-to source of goals.

It’s believed he would fetch an asking price of at least €150m (£128m), while Real could try to appease Liverpool by offering them their pick of some unwanted stars, Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos perhaps being two.

AND THE REST

Nolito: Signs four-year deal at City

Sevilla’s former Manchester City winger Nolito has said that he will leave the club if the club decide he won’t play a regular role going forward. Tottenham have been linked (ABC de Sevilla)

Manchester United have made it clear to Barcelona that they have absolutely no intention of signing Philippe Coutinho after rejecting the chance to sign the Brazilian (Sport)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants to replace Toni Kroos with one of Paul Pogba or N’Golo Kante this summer (Don Balon)

Barcelona transfer gurus Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes will scout striker Luka Jovic in tonight’s match between Portugal and Serbia (Mundo Deportivo)

Wanda Nara’s sister claims the wife and agent of Mauro Icardi is “revolutionary” and he isn’t playing because Inter Milan “wanted a show of power” (Podemos Hablar)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti believes France teammate Antoine Griezmann would fit right in at the Nou Camp (Telefoot)

AC Milan have decided to pay the €35m necessary to turn Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan from Chelsea permanent this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has confirmed that he will remain at the club next season (Barca TV)

Arsenal are being tipped to beat Borussia Dortmund to Guingamp attacker Marcus Thuram, son of Lilian (Le10 Sport)

Bayern Munich have held talks with Lille winger Nicolas Pepe – also wanted by Arsenal – but are yet to make a concrete offer for the Ivorian star (AZ)

Shanhai SIP striker Hulk has opened the door for a potential return to Porto this summer (O Jogo)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has played dumb when asked about speculation linking Jadon Sancho with a move to Manchester United (Bild)

Inter Milan are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign highly-rated River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who has a €15m exit clause in his contract (Marca)

Liverpool are set to miss out on £70m-rated Ajax sensation Matthijs De Ligt with the Barcelona president flying to Holland to broker a transfer (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City could break the world transfer record for a defender by bringing an Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar to the Premier League this summer (AS)

AC Milan are set to reject Borussia Dortmund and Monaco offers for Ricardo Rodriguez and extend his contract to 2023 (Gazzetta dello Sport)