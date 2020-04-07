Liverpool could land a powerful Senegal defender thanks to the help of Sadio Mane, while Man Utd will be offered their pick of three players in exchange for Paul Pogba, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL LINKED WITH DEAL TO SIGN POWERFUL OLYMPIACOS DEFENDER

Reports in Greece claim Liverpool are hot on the trail of Olympiacos defender Ousseynou Ba.

The Reds will be in the market for a new defender this summer with Dejan Lovren likely to leave Anfield, with a plethora of suitors – including four London clubs – all chasing deals for the experienced Croatian.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are reported to be tracking Leeds loanee Ben White, but Greek outlet Sdna (via Sport Witness) claims the Reds are also sniffing around Ba, and could be tempted to move for him if the price is right.

The 24-year-old has proved a man mountain in Pedro Martins’ team this season and caught the eye against Arsenal and Wolves in the Europa League, keeping a tight lid on Arsenal’s famed duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners were sent tumbling out the competition.

Although he only joined the Greek side last summer, it’s believed they would be open to his sale were anyone to match their €20m valuation – hardly a fee that would scare off the Reds were they to make a move.

And while Arsenal are also being linked with his signature, the report claims it is Liverpool who could win the race to sign him with Reds forward Sadio Mane seen as the man to help them secure his signature.

Mane knows Ba well due to the pair both being Senegalese internationals and it’s claimed he could help persuade Ba to choose a move to Anfield.

Ba partners the much-heralded Kalidou Koulibaly in defence on the international scene, but grabs far less headlines than the Napoli man. That could all change were Liverpool to pursue their interest.

And while the Reds are yet to make an approach, it’s thought a move to Anfield would be hard to turn down for all parties.

The former Ajaccio defender stands just short of 6ft 4ins and is contracted to the club until summer 2023.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Manchester United will be offered their pick of Miralem Pjanic, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi as part of Juventus’ ongoing efforts to sign Paul Pogba (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ivan Rakitic has told reported suitors Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan he only wants a move to one club this summer if he leaves Barcelona – former club Sevilla (Sport)

PSG pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are set to remain at the club for the 2020/21 season despite ongoing links for the duo with some of Europe’s big spenders ((L’Equipe)

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is hoping to reunite with Brazil winger Douglas Costa this summer, having previously worked together at Bayern Munich (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are among the clubs who could look to sign AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez this summer (Marca)

RB Leipzig have urged French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who is a reported target for Arsenal, to rethink his plans to leave this summer (Kicker)

Leicester City will be rivalled by Inter Milan in their interest for Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho (Diario De Sevilla)

In-demand Brescia star Sandro Tonali – linked with moves to Liverpool, Juventus, Man City and Inter – has revealed he grew up as a supporter of AC Milan (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Betis have reportedly offered Manchester City playmaker David Silva – who will become a free agent this summer – a two-year contract (various)

Mauro Icardi is dreaming of a return to Italy next season – with AC Milan the shock choice for the Inter Milan-owned frontman (Corriere dello Sport)

Fiorentina are among the suitors for Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, who despite impressive stats, has failed to convince Antonio Conte he is worth a regular start (Calciomercato)

Juventus have lowered their asking price for Pjanic to below €50m amid links with Chelsea and Manchester United (Il Bianconero)

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta has welcomed transfer links with Benfica, who are chasing a potential €35m deal (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are desperate to secure the signing of Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan as soon as possible due to the growing competition to sign him from Real Madrid and Manchester City (Marca)

Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti says the Italian club could pull off a shock move for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi this summer (RAI Sports)

Thomas Muller has agreed a contract extension with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich until 2023 – ending talk he could move to the Premier League with Manchester United (Sport 1)

Atletico Madrid are tracking Real Betis centre back Aissa Mandi, as one of their defensive targets this summer (Mundo Depotivo)

Arsenal have identified Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez as a summer transfer target. The 23-year-old Spain international has a €30m euro release clause in his contract (La Razon)

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier says he would like to return to Paris Saint-Germain to end his career (Canal +)

Jurgen Klopp says he had no chance of keeping Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool once the Brazilian’s heart became set on a dream move to Barcelona (various)

Mauricio Pochettino remains a possibility for the Real Madrid job this summer amid ongoing doubts over Zinedine Zidane’s position (Marca)