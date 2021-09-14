Euro Paper Talk: Two exits agreed as Arsenal prep club-record striker deal

Arsenal are ready to shatter their transfer record for a new striker, Tottenham have tabled a bid for a AC Milan star, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk has news of how one big name will replace another at Chelsea.

MASSIVE ISAK BID FROM ARSENAL EXPECTED

Arsenal reportedly remain keen on a 2022 deal for Alexander Isak and are ready to splash out a club-record fee to land the Swede.

Isak emerged from Euro 2020 as one of the standout stars. Having enjoyed an excellent season in Spain with Real Sociedad, he went on to impress at this summer’s showpiece.

That led to strong suggestions that Arsenal were preparing a big-money bid to lure him to north London.

However, Isak instead put those rumours to bed by signing a bumper new deal at the LaLiga side. Indeed, that deal saw his exit clause rise to a huge €100m.

Nonetheless, reports in Spain claim the Gunners remain undeterred and are desperate to bring Isak in. Furthermore, they state Mikel Arteta is ready to splash a club-record fee to bring the 21-year-old to Emirates Stadium.

That could even go through as soon as January, with Arsenal preparing to part fund the deal by offloading Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Indeed, Football.London‘s Arsenal expert Chris Wheatley admits Isak is on their shopping list and that a striker is now Arteta’s No 1 priority.

"Arsenal will try to sign a forward in the next transfer windows. Isak would be a great option and there is certainly interest, although I have personally not heard anything concrete about [Youssef] En-Nesyri.

“Arsenal will try to sign a forward in the next transfer windows. Isak would be a great option and there is certainly interest, although I have personally not heard anything concrete about [Youssef] En-Nesyri.

“A forward will be prioritised over a midfielder with Lacazette and Nketiah both expected to leave next summer.

ONE IN, ONE OUT AT CHELSEA

Chelsea are planning to sell Antonio Rudiger in January and finally seal the signing of Jules Kounde, who has made it clear he wants to leave Sevilla. (La Colina de Nervion)

Manchester United are leading the race for Dani Olmo and hold a key advantage over rivals Bayern Munich and Barcelona. (Todofijaches)

Manchester United and Arsenal are looking at €45m-rated Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz. (Todofijaches)

Manchester City will have to pay in the region of €70m if they wish to sign AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez in January. (Calciomercato)

Ayoze Perez’s agent claims the Leicester forward wants to try his luck in Italy amid transfer links to Napoli. ( Napoli Magazine)

TOTTENHAM MAKE THEIR MOVE FOR KESSIE

Tottenham have ‘put an offer on the table’ for Franck Kessie as they look to prise the midfielder away from AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are clear to sign Nahitan Nandez in January with his club Cagliari desperate to generate money. (Tuttomercato)

Real Madrid can afford both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer, claims LaLiga chief Javier Tebas. (Cadena Cope)

Los Blancos are to put Eden Hazard up for sale in January to make room for the star duo. (Fijaches)

Holland legends Ruud Gullit and Marco Van Basten have defended Leeds’ Pascal Struijk following his red card on Sunday. (Ziggo Sport)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Liverpool have hope Borussia Dortmund will sell Jude Bellingham in January – but any deal will cost them a club-record fee. (BILD)

Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana admits he dreams of a future move to Real Madrid. (SportsMole)

Martin Braithwaite will be missing until 2022 with Barcelona revealing the striker needs knee surgery. (Various)

Chelsea are looking at two Inter Milan defenders, with Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skrinia on their wish list. (SportMediaSet)

Leon Goretzka is close to agreeing a new deal at Bayern Munich, ending Manchester United’s chances of signing him on a free. (Kicker)