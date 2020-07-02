Arsenal will contact Barcelona to offer them two players for a struggling attacker, while Liverpool are nearing their first signing of the summer, according to Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

GUNNERS MAKE SURPRISE ANTOINE GRIEZMANN APPROACH

Arsenal have contacted Barcelona about a deal for Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.

The French forward only moved to the Nou Camp last summer in a €120m switch from Atletico Madrid.

However, Griezmann has not found his consistent best for the LaLiga title hopefuls, scoring just eight times.

Tensions at Barca are threatening to boil over with coach Quique Setien’s position described as “untenable” in some quarters. He is at odds with several stars and left Griezmann out his side to face Atletico on Tuesday.

There are also reports of tensions between Griezmann and Lionel Messi. Griezmann’s family have also weighed in on the row.

Multiple reports in Spain claim it all points to a summer exit from the Nou Camp for Griezmann.

Now the Daily Express claims Arsenal are ready to offer Griezmann an escape route.

They claim the Gunners will offer Barca both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi in a straight swap for Griezmann. Aubamayeng has just a year left on his deal and Arsenal will look to move him on should he not sign an extension.

Guendouzi, meanwhile, has fallen out with Mikel Arteta and has been linked with a move elsewhere. The pair at valued at a combined £80m and it’s reported this could tempt Barca into negotiations.

LIVERPOOL PLAN FOR UGURCAN CAKIR SIGNING

Liverpool are close to securing the signing of Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. The Reds plan to send the 24-year-old on a two-year loan, however, once the €10m deal is done. (Milliyet)

Chelsea have offered Kurt Zouma to PSG in a €30m deal. The French defender is also wanted by Tottenham. (TF1)

Tottenham are plotting a summer move for Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. (Le 10 Sport)

Marseille youngster Niels Nkounkou will join Everton after rejecting a move to Juventus and RB Leipzig. The influence of Carlo Ancelotti has been cited as key. (Foot Mercato)

Atletico Madrid have offered Thomas Partey a new double-your-money deal to keep him out of Arsenal’s hands. (various)

Real Madrid remain keen on a deal for Sadio Mane, but now look unable to afford him due to the global economic downturn. (various)

Jorginho is “willing to leave” Chelsea this summer amid ongoing links to Juventus. (Area Napoli)

Lars Dendoncker has rejected the chance to join his brother Leander at Wolves. The 19-year-old will instead move to Brighton from Club Brugge this summer. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Quique Setien’s position as Barcelona is ‘untenable’ and he will be sacked this summer regardless of whether they win LaLiga. (Mundo Deportivo)

Philippe Coutinho has extended his loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona until the end of the 2019/20 season. The Brazilian is now eligible to play in their Champions League games in August. (Marca)

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta insists his side haven’t spoken to Brescia over a deal for Sandro Tonali yet, despite their interest. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

RB Leipzig are hinting at legal action against Leeds if they decide against a deal to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin on a permanent basis. The striker saw his loan ended after playing for just 49 minutes. (Kicker)

Former Everton boss Marco Silva is on Valencia’s managerial shortlist. (Onda Cero)

Jurgen Klopp remains “very interested” in Lille striker Victor Osimhen and is willing to meet his asking price. (Le 10 Sport)

Belgian forward Largie Ramazani will join Spanish second tier side Almeria following his release from Manchester United. (HLN)

Besiktas are in negotiations to sign Villarreal playmaker Santi Cazorla, who is out of contract this summer. (AS)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Lyon’s former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay could become a star for the Gunners. (Le 10 Sport)

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim wants a permanent deal for Fulham’s Jean Michael Seri made a priority this summer. (Sabah)

Real Sociedad will win the race to sign Takefusa Kubo on a loan deal from Real Madrid next season. (AS)

Donis Avdijaj has rued his decision to snub a “mega money” transfer to join Liverpool earlier in his career. (Sport 1)