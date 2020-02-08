Barcelona have asked about an immediate deal to sign a Colombian striker named Luis Suarez, while Virgil van Dijk has responded emphatically to €150m transfer links to Juventus, according to Saturday’s Euro Paper Talk.

BARCELONA TARGET WATFORD OWNED LUIS SUAREZ

Barcelona’s bid to plug the gap in their attack left by injuries to both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele has seen them linked with three new names in the past 24 hours.

The Blaugrana have been granted special dispensation by sign a new frontman outside the transfer window by La Liga if they don’t part with any cash – and the new name at the top of their wishlist is a Watford-owned striker who, ironically, also goes by the name of Luis Suarez.

The Colombian is 22-year-old and has caught Barca’s eye during a loan spell with second-tier Real Zaragoza, where he has scored an impressive 14 goals in 24 games so far this season.

The Hornets bought the player back in 2017 and while he has yet to make the breakthrough at Vicarage Road, he has honed his skills during a series of loan spells in Spain with the likes of Valladolid and Gimnastic.

But his latest temporary stint at Zaragoza has really caught the eye and journalist Santi Ovalle has revealed on Spanish radio program El Larguero that Barca have now made contact with the player and his agent in a bid to push through the deal.

His signing, albeit a complicated one, would certainly be a conversation starter were the LaLiga champions be able to pull it off.

Meanwhile, AS claims Barcelona are reportedly considering an approach for Alaves’ former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez as an emergency signing.

The player struggled to make an impact during his time with the Gunners, scoring seven times in just 21 appearances.

Alternatively, Marca claims Barcelona are trying to come to an agreement with Real Sociedad over a deal for Brazilian striker Willian Jose, who was subject to interest from Tottenham during January.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is expected to stay at Barcelona despite a public disagreement with the club’s director of football Eric Abidal.

AND THE REST

Virgil van Dijk has no intention of quitting Liverpool this summer amid claims Juventus were plotting a €150m approach for the Dutch defender (The Athletic)

Borussia Dortmund won’t sell Jadon Sancho before Euro 2020 – as sporting director Michael Zorc reckons his transfer value could soar on the back of a good tournament (90min)

France forward Kylian Mbappe – a reported target for Liverpool and Real Madrid – has been promised a salary of €25m (£21m) a year if he signs a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (L’Equipe)

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has confirmed Man Utd failed in several bids to sign the Wales star star from Real Madrid during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge at Old Trafford, saying: “Real did not want to sell.” (AS)

Man City are ready to meet the €30m exit clause required to sign Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez, with Barcelona and Inter Milan also keen (AS)

Fiorentina saw a surprise €50m offer for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali fail in January. The teenager is also wanted by Juventus, Liverpool and Inter Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus will launch a summer approach for Jorginho this summer, with only Chelsea’s transfer ban preventing the deal going through in summer 2019 (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona are weighing up a €4.7m summer move for 18-year-old Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is currently on loan at non-league Worthing (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan are targeting a summer swoop for Gianluca Scamacca, who has caught the eye on loan at Serie A Ascoli this season from Sassuolo (Tuttosport)

Bosnia star Senad Lulic has reportedly agreed a new contract to remain with Lazio until June 2021 (La Repubblica)

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele could be sent to Finland for an operation on his troublesome hamstring injury with the France star’s season – and his Euro 2020 hopes – now over (Marca)

Juventus will only be able to pursue Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri if they sell one of their current full-backs first (Tuttosport)

In-demand Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard will remain at Real Sociedad on loan next season, according to club president Jokin Aperribay (Marca)

AC Milan rejected a €25m offer from PSG for Lucas Paqueta in January – and are believed to value the Brazilian at almost double that amount (Calciomercato)

Barcelona will allow former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, to leave for as little as €80m (£67m) this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan appears to have burned his bridges with Arsenal after seriously questioning their treatment of him ahead of his summer transfer to Roma (Vivaro News)

Jesus Vallejo claims Nuno Espirito Santo personally called him to try and persuade him not to cut short his Wolves loan spell from Real Madrid and prior to his temporary switch to Granada (Marca)

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has ruled out a move to Paris Saint-Germain after insisting he wants to continue at the Bernabeu (AS)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is a candidate to become Rennes’ new president (ESPN)

Liverpool have no plans to sign either Kai Havertz or Jadon Sancho this summer – as both are deemed too costly (The Athletic)