Chelsea are looking to sign a Barcelona talent to supply Romelu Lukaku for goals, Everton have approached Espanyol over a star man, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Aston Villa will launch a huge bid to sign an exciting Lazio attacker.

ANSU FATI MOVE NEXT FOR CHELSEA

Chelsea have approached Barcelona over a shock deal to sign Ansu Fati, according to reports in Spain.

With a deal for Romelu Lukaku seemingly close, Thomas Tuchel is now turning his attention to players who can supply chances for the Belgian.

And as per Todofichajes, the Blues have already made their move to bring teenage winger Fati to Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international has already been the subject of strong links with Manchester United. However, the Red Devils’ signing of Jadon Sancho means they won’t be in the market any time soon for Fati.

However, the Spanish outlet claims there is a good chance that 18-year-old Fati could be on the move this summer. As per Todofijaches, Fati is unhappy with the terms of the new contract put before him at Barcelona.

Barca reportedly see Fati as the heir apparent to the departing Lionel Messi.

However, with their financial issues gripping tighter than ever, they have been unable to agree a new deal with the teenager.

As such, it’s now claimed his agent is actively looking to move his client on.

August 9 Transfer Chatter - Bernardo Silva offered in swap deal, Man Utd's Camavinga boost and Spurs chase Inter forward Bernardo Silva has been offered to Spurs for Harry Kane, while Fabio Paratici is using his knowledge of Italy to chase Romelu Lukaku's strike partner at Inter Milan, and Lionel Messi moving to PSG could hand Manchester United a boost, all in today's transfer chatter.

It’s claimed both Chelsea and Bayern Munich have made moves to sign Fati.

However, it’s Chelsea who hold all the aces. Furthermore, they claim Tuchel could make room in his side for Fati with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech set to move on.

VILLA TIPPED TO SIGN JOAQUIN CORREA

Aston Villa are ready to trump Tottenham and Everton for Joaquin Correa and are set to pay €25m to Lazio for the Argentine. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Lille will demand €40m from Liverpool amid claims that Renato Sanches is Jurgen Klopp’s No 1 midfield target. (Mohamed Toubache-Ter)

Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Rafinha, Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer are among 10 players up for sale at PSG. (The Athletic)

Roma are planning a shock approach to beat Arsenal to the signing of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. (Sky Italia)

Everton have been quoted a fee of €35m for Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso. (Fijaches)

MAN UTD COME TO DIOGO DALOT DECISION

AC Milan will turn to Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola after Manchester United decided against the sale of Diogo Dalot. (Milan Live)

Jules Kounde is confident of completing a big-money transfer to Chelsea this week, though Sevilla have no interest in taking Kurt Zouma in return. (ABC de Sevilla)

Reported Liverpool target Franck Kessie will sign a new deal worth €6m a year, plus bonuses, to stay at AC Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona’s woes have intensified after new signing Sergio Aguero suffered a tendon injury and faces a lay-off of around 10 weeks. (RAC1)

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic will re-join Juventus on loan. The Bosnian will have part of his wages paid by the stricken LaLiga side. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

ARSENAL GIVEN FRESH ODEGAARD HOPE

Arsenal target Martin Odegaard will push to leave if he fails to start any of Real Madrid’s three LaLiga games before the window closes. (Football Espana)

Manchester United have set Inter Milan a fee of £50m if they want to sign Anthony Martial as Romelu Lukaku’s replacement. (various)

AC Milan will meet with Chelsea officials this week to discuss the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Tuttosport)

Sevilla are planning a move for Schalke star Ozan Kabak to boost their defensive options in the coming weeks. (Mundo Deportivo)

Lionel Messi is scheduled to have a medical on Monday before completing a free transfer to PSG, with the 34-year-old to be unveiled in a glitzy ceremony at the Eiffel Tower. (L’Equipe)

Leeds have learned it will take a fee of €25m to sign Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha – but Atalanta are now also in the running. (Berliner Kurier)

AC Milan are reportedly making a move for Roma and Italy full-back Alessandro Florenzi. (Sky Italia)

Valencia have rejected a renewed transfer bid from Ligue 1 side Marseille for utility man Daniel Wass. (Marca)

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Mauro Icardi, with Edin Dzeko poised to join Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are confident of signing Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, despite a late intervention from rivals Arsenal. (various)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. (Sport1)