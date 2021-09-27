Chelsea are staying alert after learning of a rival’s plan to sign one of their midfield targets in January, while Real Madrid are drawing up plans for a blockbuster double deal in 2022, according to Monday’s Euro transfer gossip.

TCHOUAMENI TRANSFER BATTLE CONTINUES

Chelsea are trying to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco next summer, but face competition from a rival ready to move in January, according to reports.

Tchouameni is impressing in the Monaco first team at the age of 21 and made his France debut recently. The midfielder seems to have a bright future ahead of him and it could take him to a different league.

Chelsea have been known admirers for some time as they continue reshaping their midfield. They signed Saul Niguez on loan on deadline day, so will be seeing how he gets on before weighing up their options in 2022.

Furthermore, it has even been claimed they could be open to selling N’Golo Kante next year.

With that in mind, they will continue to search the market for midfielders who may be suitable for their future. Tchouameni would be a long-term prospect if he could adapt to English football.

He is valued at €40m and there is also competition from Juventus, who view him as their main alternative to Paul Pogba.

Chelsea identify 'top target' Matthijs de Ligt Chelsea have made Matthijs de Ligt a top priority for next Summer, as Bayern Munich contact Antonio Rudiger's agent, while Michael Owen believes Chelsea are "carrying" two players in their starting 11.

Those claims are backed up by various outlets, including Calciomercato and Tuttosport. Juve want to strengthen their midfield in January, but a reunion with Man Utd star Pogba may be too expensive.

Therefore, they could try to steal a march on Chelsea for Tchouameni, who is their plan B at present.

However, Tuttosport believe they will not be able to compete with the Blues if Roman Abramovich allows them to bring forward their plans.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

REAL MADRID CONFIDENT OVER DOUBLE DEAL

Real Madrid believe they can sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in 2022. The Frenchman may be available as a free agent, while the Norwegian would command a big transfer fee. (Defensa Central)

Brendan Rodgers could seek a reunion with former Liverpool flop Luis Alberto at Leicester City. The midfielder revived his career with Lazio but is currently frustrated there under Maurizio Sarri. (Fichajes)

Antonio Rudiger has chosen Real Madrid as his preferred next destination if he leaves Chelsea next year. (Marca)

No new talks are currently planned between Napoli and Lorenzo Insigne, who is in the final year of his contract. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea could be suitors for Newcastle attacking midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin. They would have to wait until the end of the season, though. (Fichajes)

VLAHOVIC IN JUVENTUS PLANS

Juventus will wait until next summer to try and sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. He has previously been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira has spoken of his desire to enjoy his football more at Fiorentina. He is seemingly in line for more gametime there than at Arsenal or previous loan destination Atletico Madrid. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Jose Mourinho has made Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa his top target for Roma’s midfield in January. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are considering Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu as a short-term reinforcement in January. (Defensa Central)

Former Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez could leave Inter Milan in January. Spanish cross-city rivals Sevilla and Real Betis are both keen, as are French outfit Marseille. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona may already have to open talks over a new contract for Memphis Depay after only tying him to a two-year deal in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

AND MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Bayern Munich are looking at Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski. Arsenal and Tottenham both made moves for Martinez in the summer. (InterLive)

Gennaro Gattuso is on “pre-alert” in case the Newcastle manager’s job becomes available. (Calciomercato)

Seven of the weirdest club rivalries, from Brighton-Palace to LA Galaxy-Carolina RailHawks

Manuel Lanzini says he would “love” to return to River Plate whenever the time comes to leave West Ham. (ESPN)

Watford are among the clubs interested in RB Bragantino playmaker Bruno Praxedes. He could cost up to €15m and also has admirers at Lens and Bayer Leverkusen. (Fichajes)

Inter Milan are keen to sign Atalanta and Ukraine playmaker Ruslan Malinovskyi after he scored against them at the weekend. However, a transfer would set them back €30m. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona could pay a larger sum to sign Emre Demir from Kayserispor in January, despite already having an agreement to take him next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)