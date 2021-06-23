Chelsea receive a double boost, including from an agent, over a key transfer target, while Leeds learn the fee for a Euro 2020 star – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

BLUES GET LEWANDOWSKI TRANSFER BOOST

Chelsea have received hope over a transfer for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to a report.

A new striker has become a priority for Blues boss Thomas Tuchel this summer. While the German has several options, such as Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, at his disposal, none have proved regular goal-getters. Indeed, the club have only scored more than two goals in a game once under Tuchel.

Numerous names have emerged as potential targets for Chelsea; Romelu Lukaku is one player, but the Belgium international has committed his future to Inter.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland could also be on the move, but he has reportedly agreed personal terms on a move elsewhere.

More recently, Poland star Lewandowski has become another target.

According to Sport1 (10:20pm, 22/06), the 32-year-old’s agent, Pini Zahavi, would not mind if his client sought another move this summer.

Furthermore, his wife Anna, the source claims, has caused a ‘stir’ by teasing her husband’s transfer.

Asked by La Sexta about a move to La Liga, she said: “We’ll see, we’ll see. Maybe.” Pressed on a potential move to Real Madrid, she added: “Maybe, I don’t know, but we like La Liga.”

Sport1 adds that Chelsea have the financial might to get a deal over the line for Lewandowski.

However, Bayern have reportedly insisted that their star man is going nowhere this summer. That is despite there being no sign of contract talks over an extension to his contract, which runs out in 2023.

Lewandowski has racked up 329 appearances for Bayern, scoring 294 goals and assisting 65 others. Last season, his 41 Bundesliga goals broke Gerd Muller’s record of 40 for a single campaign.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Wolfsburg have put a €15million (£13million) valuation on Leeds-linked winger Josip Brekalo‘s head. While the German has two years left on his deal, he continues to tease a move away. (Bild)

But Atletico Madrid have joined the race with the Whites for Huesca left-back Javi Galan. (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolves have registered serious interest in Fiorentina’s Bartlomiej Dragowski. Indeed, the club see the Polish goalkeeper as a replacement for Roma-bound Rui Patricio. (La Nazione)

Arsenal still have an interest in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. (Le10 Sport)

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka’s exit from the Gunners to Roma is ‘practically done’. (Corrierre dello Sport)

Staying with Roma, though, midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is ready to snub transfer interest from Liverpool. (Corrierre dello Sport)

PSG EYEING HAKIMI DEAL

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to tie up a deal for Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi by Sunday, beating Chelsea to the Moroccan. (SportItalia)

West Ham have reignited interest in a transfer for Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic. (Sky Italy)

Marseille are still in pole position to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. However, financial difficulties remain for the Ligue 1 club, who want a loan with a purchase option rather than a permanent deal. (La Provence)

PREM DUO LOOK AT OLSEN

Brighton and Burnley are looking at bringing goalkeeper Robin Olsen back to the Premier League after his loan stint at Everton from Roma. (Calciomercato)

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is pondering a swap deal involving Everton’s James Rodriguez and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. (Calciomercato)

Mendes is also looking at an agreement between Wolves and Barcelona involving Adama Traore, with Francisco Trincao moving to Molineux. (Sport)

MADRID SET ASENSIO TRANSFER FEE

Real Madrid are willing to sell Marco Asensio for £38million this summer. (Don Balon)

Sergio Ramos has told Madrid team-mates that he will sign for PSG. Indeed, the Spaniard wants to link up with Neymar. (AS)

AC Milan have asked Chelsea about the availability of attacker Hakim Ziyech, following Hakan Calhanoglu’s move to Inter. (Fabrizio Romano)