Chelsea are looking to sign four exciting players that will alter the dynamic of their side next season, while Man Utd have launched a €100m bid for a midfield superstar, according to Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

CHELSEA PLOT HUGE SUMMER WITH FOUR STARS TARGETED

Chelsea are preparing for a huge summer spend that will radically change the look of their side and see the club look to bring in €220m worth of talent, according to reports.

We’ll start with reports in Spain, where it’s claimed Barcelona’s interest in signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will see the Blues try and negotiate a straight swap deal with Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho heading the other way.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim the two clubs are ready to discuss the swap in a deal that will finally see them land their long-standing target, Coutinho.

The former Liverpool man has lost his way since leaving Anfield, but is known to be keen on a return to the Premier League with reports suggesting Barca were ready to cash in for half the fee they paid for him.

And while they wouldn’t want to lose Kante, the 29-year-old is said to be open to the idea of a move to LaLiga and Mundo Deportivo suggest a straight swap could be on the cards, with both players rated in the €80m bracket.

The Blues are also look to solidify their spine and, according to Calciomercato, are ready to break the bank to sign the AC Milan duo of central defender Alessio Romagnoli and their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a sensational double deal.

Romagnoli is considered Milan’s most important player and while they would be loathe to lose him, a big-money bid of around €80m for their skipper could tempt them to cash in.

Donnarumma, however, should prove an easier target with the keeper likely to be sold with his deal due to expire in summer 2021. Milan are said to be looking to cash in if anyone meets their €50m asking price. Milan have already moved to sign a replacement too, making Chelsea’s path towards the impressive 21-year-old a little clearer.

The fourth player Chelsea are said to be closing in on signing is RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who can leave the Bundesliga side if any club matches the €60m exit clause in his deal.

The 24-year-old attacker has been excellent form for the Bundesliga outfit this season with 27 goals in 36 appearances so far.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Werner, while reports this week claimed that Jurgen Klopp is keen to meet with the striker.

But according to Kicker, it is Chelsea who have made the first official approach and look a strong contender to bring the Germany striker to the Premier League.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Manchester United are once again being linked with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after it was claimed the Red Devils were set to lodge a €100m bid with Lazio (Calciomercato)

Colombia midfielder Nicolas Benedetti has admitted he dreams of a move to Manchester United (Gol Caracol)

Real Madrid will pay whatever it takes to sign Erling Haaland this summer after deciding he’s the man they want to replace Karim Benzema in attack (AS)

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are said to have been given strong hope a deal could be struck (Sport)

Arsenal are in constant contact with the representatives of French central defender Axel Disasi, who plays for Reims (L’Equipe)

Everton’s hopes of signing Gabriel Magalhaes have been given a boost, with Paris Saint-Germain now ‘a long way’ behind them in the race to sign the Lille defender (Le 10 Sport)

Brescia president Massimo Cellino says he wants prized asset Sandro Tonali to join either Napoli or Roma this summer. The midfielder has been linked with Juventus, Liverpool and Man City (Tuttosport)

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has pledged his future to the club and insists he has no desire to return to Serie A with Juventus among his suitors (JuveNews)

Roma are ready to end their efforts to sign Chris Smalling permanently after being put off by Manchester United’s €25m valuation and have drawn up a list of replacements that include Dejan Lovren, Jan Vertonghen and Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Calciomercato)

West Ham are contemplating a move for Napoli and Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, who is rated in the €35m bracket (Marca)

Kai Havertz has given Liverpool a boost after admitting that he is “ready to take a big step” in his career and may look to move away from the Bundesliga (Bild)

Real Betis, AC Milan, Roma, Lazio, Qatari side Al Sadd SC and clubs in MLS are all competing to sign Spanish winger Pedro, who will leave Chelsea as a free agent when the window opens (Calciomercato)

The CAS has ordered Sevilla to pay Ligue 2 club AS Nancy €3.7million as part of the sell-on fee over the €35m deal that took Clement Lenglet to Barcelona in a €35m deal in July 2018 (Get French Football)

Brazilian midfielder Allan is set to leave Napoli at the end of the season, with both Everton and Paris Saint-Germain vying to sign him (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have indicated they are ready to sell striker Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season, with Atletico Madrid keen to take the 28-year-old (AS)

Manchester United will launch a mammoth summer bid to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, which will finally convince hard-nosed Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to cash in on his prized asset (La Repubblica)

Marseille and Nice have made enquiries for 23-year-old Reims attacker Boulaye Dia (L’Equipe)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is willing to take a pay cut to secure a move to Inter Milan this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Lille striker Victor Osimhen has admitted he wants to move to the Premier League after being strongly linked with a move to Manchester United – but has confirmed he has previously held talks with Arsenal (various)

Monaco forward Keita Balde Diao said he will ‘never close the door’ on Lazio and has revealed he keeps in touch with former coach Simone Inzaghi (AS)