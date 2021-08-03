Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea raise striker stakes with dizzying double offer

One striker will be offered double his wages to return to Chelsea after seeing his market value also multiply by two, while the favourites to sign Saul Niguez have been revealed – all in Tuesday’s Euro transfer gossip.

CHELSEA RAISE LUKAKU STAKES

Chelsea are willing to double Romelu Lukaku’s salary to €15m per season to convince him to return from Inter Milan.

Lukaku has emerged as Chelsea’s primary target to strengthen up front after they encountered difficulties in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, who seems too expensive.

Lukaku previously played for Chelsea earlier in his career, but has become a much better player since then. Since joining Inter Milan from Manchester United, the Belgian has proven himself as one of the best in the world.

With Timo Werner failing to meet expectations at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are looking for a more reliable frontman and Lukaku would fit the bill.

Inter are reluctant to let him leave, but their desperate need to raise funds means they may have to consider bids for him.

It recently emerged that Chelsea have put together a package worth €100m to complete the signing of Lukaku, but they still haven’t been able to convince the club or the player himself.

August 3 Transfer Chatter - Spurs' Coady approach, 12 months to convince Haaland and four-way race for Spaniard Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to link up again with Conor Coady, the world's biggest clubs now have 12 months to convince Erling Haaland to join them and a Premier League four-way race has begun over Real Madrid man, all in today's transfer chatter.

Now working on the latter, Chelsea are willing to pay Lukaku €15m per season to return to Stamford Bridge, according to La Repubblica.

In addition to doubling his wages, they are also willing to double Lukaku’s value in relation to the fee Inter paid for him. The Serie A champions spent €65m (plus bonuses) to land him from Man Utd and Chelsea may raise their offer to €130m.

Of their two main strikers, Inter would prefer to sell Lautaro Martinez, but Chelsea are going all out for Lukaku.

Even their monstrous offers may not be enough to convince him to make the move, though. The 28-year-old is seemingly settled with Inter, where he is under contract until 2024.

But Chelsea are refusing to give up and have shown their intent with their financial offers.

BARCELONA LEAD RACE FOR SAUL

Barcelona are in pole position to sign Saul Niguez instead of Manchester United or Liverpool. However, a swap deal with Antoine Griezmann remains unlikely. (AS)

Paris Saint-Germain would like to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli to form a dream defensive partnership with Sergio Ramos. (Le10Sport)

Maurizio Sarri is interested in taking Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to Lazio. (Il Messaggero)

Arsenal are rivalling Marseille for the signing of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. However, both suitors are put off by the high asking price. (ABC Sevilla)

Liverpool are also keen on Rodriguez and could offer Divock Origi and Joel Matip to Betis to sweeten the deal. (Fichajes)

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus and could join Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe leaves. (AS)

Roma are eyeing Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz as an alternative to Granit Xhaka, but his asking price is higher than the Arsenal man’s. (Tuttosport)

ANCELOTTI CONVINCES ODEGAARD

Carlo Ancelotti has met with Martin Odegaard to convince the Arsenal target he is an important part of his Real Madrid plans. (ABC)

Atletico Madrid will ask for €40m to sanction the sale of Kieran Trippier to Manchester United this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Only if they get Trippier will United allow Diogo Dalot to re-join AC Milan. (Tuttosport)

Aston Villa are readying a £28m bid for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. (Homme Du Match)

Newcastle are looking into the signing of Mariano Diaz after being offered the Real Madrid striker. (Jeunes Footeux)

Chelsea have put Kenedy on the table in negotiations for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. (Goal Brasil)

TOTTENHAM TARGET SUBJECT OF BARGAIN BID

Tottenham striker target Simy is the subject of a €3.5m bid from Mallorca, but the Crotone forward would prefer to stay in Italy. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Aston Villa will have to wait until Manchester City sign Jack Grealish before they move for Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard. (SampNews24)

Real Madrid are looking into a potential move for €80m-rated Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana. (Fabrice Hawkins)

Atalanta are set to sign Turkish defender Merih Demiral from Juventus, seemingly to replace Tottenham target Cristian Romero. (Sky)

Fiorentina have set an asking price of €18m for West Ham defensive target Nikola Milenkovic. (Nicolo Schira)

AND MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Ronald Koeman wants to have Philippe Coutinho in his Barcelona squad for next season, so the club will look to keep him. (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolves want to sign 20-year-old midfielder Samuel Costa from Almeria, who lost the play-off final in the Spanish second tier last season. (AS)

Young Leeds goalkeeper Elia Caprile has extended his contract until 2024. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Villarreal are keen on Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, who has also been linked with Arsenal. (Superdeporte)

Brighton will make an improved offer for Sampdoria defender Omar Colley, who is valued at €10m – double their initial offer. (ANSA)