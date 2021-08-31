Chelsea are now closer than first thought to a deal for a key midfield target, while Everton are tipped to make a big late reveal – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

CHELSEA CLOSE TO SAUL TRANSFER

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is ‘closer than ever’ to a move to Chelsea after Diego Simeone found a new replacement, according to a report.

Despite not bringing in as many players as the likes of Manchester United, the Blues have recruited where necessary. Indeed, striker Romelu Lukaku’s £97.5million move from Inter has already begun to pay dividends. However, boss Thomas Tuchel also reportedly wants a new midfielder before the deadline.

While he has looked at Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, Atletico’s Spain international Saul has proved the longer-term target.

Recent reports claimed that Chelsea are eyeing a loan deal, but felt unhappy with Atletico’s demand of a £34million purchase clause next summer.

There is also the matter of who Atletico would bring in – aside from Rodrigo de Paul – if they let Saul go. According to AS, Atletico boss Diego Simeone wants to sign Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea transfer round-up August 31 Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez are all featured in our deadline day updates.

The report claims that Saul’s fellow Spain international ‘does not enter’ into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans at the Parc des Princes and is keen on a move to Madrid.

What’s more, the deal to take Saul to Chelsea is now ‘closer than ever’, according to the Spanish newspaper.

Saul signed a nine-year contract with Atletico in 2017 but has become frustrated with his role in proceedings. While he still features regularly, Simeone sees him as a utility player in several positions.

Seven of the most dramatic deadline day moments from Odemwingie to a faulty fax machine

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Everton will drop a late ‘bombshell’, as James Rodriguez has an agreement in place with AC Milan – despite previous reports of struggles to offload the Colombian. (Vito de Palma)

Arsenal have overtaken Tottenham in the race to sign Bologna centre-back Takehiro Tomiyasu. (La Repubblica)

However, Spurs are still showing interest in the Japan international, who would gladly accept a move to England either way. (TuttoBolognaWeb)

Hector Bellerin will have a medical in Seville ahead of a move to Real Betis from Arsenal. (Sky Sports)

Lyon have entered discussions with former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who is a free agent. (Foot Mercato)

CAVANI TRANSFER TWIST TIPPED

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Edinson Cavani following Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo)

In fact, Barca have held ‘very advanced talks’ about a deal for the Uruguayan. (RAC1)

But Juventus thought earlier this summer that Ronaldo’s preferred destinations were Real Madrid, Paris Sainnt-Germain and Chelsea – in that order. (ESPN)

Barcelona forward Rey Manaj has agreed a deal with Italian side Spezia. The 24-year-old will move on loan, but will have an option to sign permanently. (Fabrizio Romano)

WEST HAM TRANSFER REJECTED

Juventus defender Luca Pellegrini has rejected a move to West Ham, causing the agreed deal to fall through. (La Repubblica)

Instead, the Italian will now stay in Turin and he has four years left on his contract. (Goal)

Crystal Palace remain in talks with Sassuolo over a deal for Jeremie Boga. (Sky Italia)

Meanwhile, Leicester have agreed a deal with RB Leipzig for the loan transfer of Ademola Lookman. (Fabrizio Romano)

SEVILLA FIND POTENTIAL KOUNDE REPLACEMENT

Sevilla have identified Getafe defender Djene as a transfer option if Chelsea sign centre-back Jules Kounde. (AS)

Sheffield United have joined Brighton in the hunt for Lille midfielder Cheiks Niasse. However, the French club are only willing to sanction a loan deal. (La Voix du Nord)

Hertha Berlin defender Deyovaisio Zeefuik is in talks over a move to Fulham. (Caught Offside)