Antonio Conte plans to revitalise Tottenham with a January transfer spree, while Everton want to sign a La Liga star – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

CONTE HAS TOTTENHAM TRANSFER PLAN

Antonio Conte is planning to make three or four January signings as he holds talks over becoming Tottenham’s new manager, according to a report.

Spurs only appointed Nuno Espirito Santo four months ago following Jose Mourinho’s sack. However, Nuno has now faced the same fate after a sour turn of events.

Indeed, the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday proved to be the turning point.

As for who is next in the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though, Italian Conte is the leading candidate. He is reportedly in fresh talks with Spurs chiefs after turning down the job before Nuno took it.

The former Inter boss, who won Serie A last term and guided Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017, is reportedly in line for a three-year contract in north London.

According to European transfer journalist Nicolo Schria, though, he also has a plan to make an immediate impact at Tottenham.

The reporter claims that he wants as many as four new signings in January, but it remains unclear in which areas. Conte is a demanding manager who will ask to be backed financially in his talks with Tottenham.

Reports have also claimed that Ryan Mason could step in as interim boss – like he did when Mourinho got the sack – until Conte takes charge.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Everton manager Rafael Benitez wants RCD Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba at Goodison Park in January. (Fichajes)

Arsenal, Inter and AC Milan all have transfer interest in Torino striker Andrea Belotti, but the latter club are the favourites for his signature. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are reportedly growing confident of signing free agents Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger from Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively. (Marca)

Fiorentina have joined the race with Aston Villa and a host of others for River Plate star Julian Alvarez. (Calciomercato)

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic remains a firm transfer target for Tottenham. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

LAPORTA PLOTS XAVI, BARCELONA TALKS

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will travel to Doha to try and secure Al-Sadd coach and Barca legend Xavi as the Spanish club’s new manager following Ronald Koeman’s exit. (Mundo Deportivo)

However, Barcelona believe River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo would prove a solid alternative. (El Chiringuito)

Meanwhile, Laporta is in bother with Lionel Messi, who has blasted the chief’s comments over him potentially playing for free before deciding to move to Paris Saint-Germain. (Sport)

MAN UTD’S VAN DE BEEK WANTED

Barca are planning a loan move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. (AS)

But AC Milan also have their eyes on the Dutchman, who continues to struggle for game time at Old Trafford. (Milan Live)

Villarreal’s Unai Emery has become the favourite for the Newcastle job, following struggles to sign the likes of Erik ten Hag. (Sport1)

Newcastle also have interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has admitted that he would like to see Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe at Los Blancos. (Esporte Interativo)

However, PSG sporting director Leonardo has denied reports that he could release Sergio Ramos following his injury problems since signing. (Football Espana)