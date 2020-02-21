Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed Manchester United chiefs his four-man striker shopping list for the summer, while Chelsea are in talks over a top-level goalkeeper signing, according to Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SOLSKJAER WANTS BUSINESS DONE EARLY AS MAN UTD MAKE STRIKER SHORTLIST

Manchester United have four strikers in their sights after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer instructed club officials to land one of the quartet as soon as possible in the summer transfer window.

United are yet to adequately replace Romelu Lukaku following the Belgian’s move to Inter Milan last summer, but did bring in Odion Ighalo on a temporary deal from Shanghai Shenhua after missing out to Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland.

The near-miss of Haaland looks a painful one for United as the Norwegian teenager made an explosive start to life at the Westfallonstadion and is, according to a report, the chief reason why Solskjaer wants to ensure United do not suffer the same fate twice.

As such, the Evening Standard claims Solskjaer has handed the club the names of four striker options he would like to see brought to the club this summer.

And Le 10 Sport suggest the man at the top of Solskjaer’s wanted list is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

According to reports, the former Celtic frontman tops United’s wish-list due, in the main, to his track record of having already scored goals on a regular basis in the UK following his time at both Parkhead and, prior to that, Fulham.

Lyon are likely to demand a fee in the region of €60m for Dembele, with the 23-year-old’s record of having 28 goals and six assists in 57 games, catching the eye.

Furthermore, it’s reported that United also hold an interest in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who has proven a regular contributor of goals during his time in Scotland, and is reported to be rated in the €40m bracket.

Capped six times by France U21s, Edouard has an impressive 58 goals in 118 appearances for the Bhoys and is said to have impressed watching United scouts of late to the point where Solskjaer is happy to add him to United’s wish-list.

In addition, it’s claimed United have two more fanciful names on that aforementioned wanted list, with Timo Werner – available for €60m this summer due to an exit clause in his contract – and Lautaro Martinez also of interest.

Of the two, United are said to be firmly ready to enter the race to sign Werner this summer, despite the RB Leipzig star fluttering his eye-lashes at Liverpool earlier this week.

Inter Milan forward Martinez, however, looks to be out of their reach given the Argentine has a €111m exit clause and the fact he’s regularly linked with a transfer to Barcelona, with Lionel Messi having named him as a dream signing earlier this week.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are firmly in the running to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer in a €40m deal after Frank Lampard decided he’s the man he wants to replace Kepa Arizabalaga in goal (Sport)

Leicester are ready to move to sign Arsenal and Everton defensive target Gabriel Magalhaes this summer as a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire (Le 10 Sport)

West Brom loanee Matheus Pereira has played down reports linking him with a move to Manchester United and the possibility of linking up with former Sporting Lisbon teammate Bruno Fernandes (Record)

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl turned down a move to Liverpool last year because he was not prepared to play a substitute role behind Alisson Becker (Sport 1)

Arsenal are sending scouts to watch Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante play for Roma this weekend ahead of a potential summer swoop (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are prepared to offer players to Verona as part of a deal for their Albania defender Marash Kumbulla, 20, who has also been linked with Liverpool (Inside Futbol)

Arsenal and Chelsea are amongst the top European outfits that are interested in a move for Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Kays Ruiz-Atil (Foot Mercato)

Real Madrid are monitoring highly-rated Rennes and France Under-21 midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has also been linked with Manchester United (Marca)

Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed talks have been held with Juventus about the transfer of Houssem Aouar to the Serie A giants, with the Lyon president admitting: “I would like to see him at Juve” (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is yet to be offered a new deal by the club with reports claiming the club are mulling over his wish to sign a new two-year deal at the Bernabeu (AS)

Juventus are making a contract renewal for Paulo Dybala one of their top priorities amid ongoing links with Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United (Calciomercato)

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has warned striker Timo Werner that a move to Liverpool may not be the best thing for his career at the current time (Sports Bild)

La Liga strugglers Leganes are furious Barcelona were allowed to sign Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite outside the transfer window, and hope they will be granted the same permission to sign a striker (AS)

Braithwaite has spoken of his excitement at playing alongside Lionel Messi, whom he described as football’s best ever player (Marca)

Manchester City and Barcelona have been told they will have to pay in excess of €90m (£75m) for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer (Calciomercato)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has sent scouts to monitor 24-year-old Fenerbahce captain Ozan Tufan (Turkish Football)

Achraf Hakimi insists he just wants to play regular first-team football next year after being asked about returning to Real Madrid in the summer from Borussia Dortmund (Cadena Ser)

Marcos Alonso remains a target for Inter Milan – but Chelsea are set to raise their asking price to €30m for the 29-year-old (Calciomercato)

Wolves winger Adama Traore has once again refused to close the door on a return to LaLiga if one of the big guns came calling (La Vanguardia)

Torino president Urbano Cairo has denied reports that star striker Andrea Belotti will be sold to Napoli this summer and has “guaranteed” the Italy international will stay at the club (Tuttosport)