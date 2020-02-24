Manchester United have learnt their No 1 striker target wants to make the move – but it will come at a high price, while Arsenal are chasing one of the Eredivisie’s standout strikers this season, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LYON READY TO SELL MAN UTD TARGET MOUSSA DEMBELE

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has reportedly informed Ed Woodward that Moussa Dembele will be made available for transfer this summer – but his asking price now stands at a staggering €100million.

United are very much in the market to sign a new centre forward this summer and, having missed out on the €19m bargain that was Erling Haaland in January, know they will now have to dig deep to sign the man seen as next on their wish-list in the shape on Dembele.

Aulas’ stance comes after the Ligue 1 outfit rejected an approach from Chelsea in January for the striker, and, knowing Frank Lampard’s side will likely come back in for him, the no-nonsense Lyon supremo has seemingly raised the stakes.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Aulas said of Dembele and another of his in-demand stars, Houssem Aouar: “We already have a certain number of offers for our players for summer. We sell the players who want to leave to where they want to go.”

Dembele has been watched by United for around a year now, but their interest has been upped in the wake of their striker shortage this season, the failure to land Haaland and in the wake of the former Celtic and Fulham striker’s impressive form in front of goal.

Dembele has notched 20 goals in 38 appearances for the French side this season and, given his record of performing on these shores, it is now claimed he has been placed at the very top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer wishlist.

Furthermore, the Daily Mail now claim Dembele has informed Lyon that he is ‘desperate’ to make the move to United at the end of the season and that playing at Old Trafford is the striker’s “dream destination”.

AND THE REST

Arsenal and Newcastle United are showing interest an interest in signing AZ Alkmaar attacker Myron Boadu, who has bagged 19 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season (90 min)

Manchester United are chasing a deal for 15-year-old Colombian striker Sebastian Girado, who has played for his nation’s Under-16s side (AS in Colombia)

Inter Milan have, at this stage, no interest in making Alexis Sanchez’s loan move a permanent deal, though will delay confirming his fate until April. The Chilean has only featured in 493 minutes of competitive football for the club so far his season, netting just one goal (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan will target deals for a combination of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Martial, Dries Mertens and Olivier Giroud this summer in the event of Sanchez’s return to Manchester United and the departure of Lautaro Martinez (Tuttosport)

PSG want to appoint Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi as successor to Thomas Tuchel this summer and also plan to sign their star men Adam Marusic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Le 10 Sport)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is ready to make a move for Napoli forward Hirving Lozano this summer. The Mexican has struggled in Serie A since his move from PSV, scoring just three times in 28 appearances (Tuttomercatoweb)

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne believes his side will be labelled as “failures” if they are eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League and given their impending two-year ban from the competition (AS)

Eintracht Frankfurt will demand €35m – €40m for Ante Rebic this summer if AC Milan opt to make his loan signing permanent. Fiorentina hold a 50% sell-on clause over the Croatian winger (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Renato Sanches has revealed he was “forced” to go to Swansea in an ill-fated loan move from Bayern Munich in the 2017/18 season (L’Equipe)

Juventus have no interest in signing Chris Smalling due to his age (31), leaving Roma’s path clear – as long as they can agree a fee – to sign the defender from Manchester United (Calciomercato)

Chinese Super League Jiangsu Suning had agreed to sign Gareth Bale in August 2019 – only for Real Madrid to pull the plug on the deal at the last minute (The National)

Manchester United are fast emerging as the only concrete option for Jadon Sancho this summer with varying factors making moves to fellow suitors Liverpool and Chelsea unlikely (various)

Manchester City and Barcelona have been told they will have to pay €90million if they want to sign defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this summer (Calciomercato)

Blaise Matuidi has announced that Juventus decided to trigger the option to extend his contract with another year at the Allianz Stadium (Sport 24)

Barcelona are close to signing of 20-year-old Spanish centre-back Hugo Guillamon from Valencia’s reserve team (Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is thought to be in talks with Bayern Munich over a move back to his native Germany (90 min)

Serie A outfit Lazio have emerged as suitors to sign Liverpool playmaker Adam Lallana this summer (various)

Hakan Calhanoglu has told AC Milan he wants to sign a new deal – but the Serie A side will delay any renewal talks until the summer when they know if they’ve qualified for the Champions League or not (Calciomercato)

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has made clear his side’s intentions of signing Chris Smalling and Henrikk Mkhitaryan on permanent deals this summer (Sky Italia)

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini says Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an automatic renewal clause if the Italians qualify for the Champions League (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Crystal Palace failed to bring Alexander Sorloth back to the club in January – and they could now miss out on millions after a report claimed Real Madrid had started to keep tabs on the Norwegian striker (Asistanaliz)

Barcelona have confirmed that defender Sergi Roberto will miss up to a month after struggling to overcome a thigh injury (various)