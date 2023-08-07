Manchester United could miss out on a top transfer priority as they will face intense competition from an Italian heavyweight, Newcastle are battling Paris Saint-Germain for the capture of a forward, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk claims West Ham have reached an agreement to offload a flop signing.

TEN HAG SUFFERS MAN UTD TRANSFER BLOW

Man Utd are no longer the only European side trying to snare Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, with a report explaining how an illustrious team wants him too.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has decided on Amrabat as his ideal signing to bolster the midfield. Amrabat could therefore become Man Utd’s second new arrival in the position this summer, as Mason Mount has already joined from Chelsea for £60m.

Ten Hag is a big fan of Amrabat following their time together at Dutch club FC Utrecht. And Man Utd chiefs are in agreement with Ten Hag that the 26-year-old would be a good addition, after he excelled with Morocco at the 2022 World Cup.

Amrabat has received an offer to head to the Saudi Pro League, however he has rejected this proposal as he wants to continue playing at the highest level in Europe.

Reports recently quoted Amrabat as saying he could snub Man Utd’s advances by remaining at Fiorentina. But Fabrizio Romano has shut down such claims by insisting the Serie A star is keen on moving to Old Trafford.

And the Red Devils have made progress as they look to sign Amrabat in a £30m deal.

However, Ten Hag is now at risk of missing out on the midfield enforcer. According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (as cited by the Manchester Evening News), Juventus have burst into the race for Amrabat.

Juventus hope to win race for Sofyan Amrabat

They are attempting to cause Ten Hag misery in the transfer market by ‘snatching’ Amrabat from Man Utd’s grasp.

Juve are hoping to quickly reach an agreement with their Italian rivals to sign Amrabat. This is because they know Man Utd have big financial power and could therefore blow them away with a massive bid at any moment.

While Juve are not at their strongest right now, having finished seventh in Serie A last term and been banned from Europe, they still have huge pull for players like Amrabat. After all, they are the most successful club in Italy, having won 36 league titles. The Bianconeri have also triumphed twice in the European Cup/Champions League.

Juve boss Max Allegri will attempt to convince Amrabat on the move by revealing his plan for getting Juve back to the summit of Italian football next term.

If Man Utd want to sign Amrabat first, then they must agree to put up more money and try to finalise a deal with Fiorentina as soon as possible. This will allow them to sort out personal terms with the 49-cap international.

NEWCASTLE IN MIX FOR ITALY ACE

Newcastle are trying to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray. The attacking midfielder is also wanted by PSG, Juventus and Milan. (Milliyet)

Man City are ‘convinced’ Bernardo Silva will rejected Barcelona’s approach and pen a new contract at the Etihad. (Sport)

Lens have joined Inter in the chase for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who is hoping to leave North London on a permanent basis this summer. (TF1)

If Tottenham reject Bayern’s latest push for Harry Kane, then the German giants will not be submitting any more offers for him. Bayern have been left frustrated by Spurs delaying their talks. (Sport1)

Inter are furious with Juve amid claims the latter began tapping up Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku for a transfer in March. However, Juve deny any wrongdoing. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

WEST HAM AGREE TO SELL PLAYER

West Ham have reached an agreement to offload Nikola Vlasic to Torino permanently, following the 25-year-old’s loan spell there last season. West Ham will sell Vlasic for €12m (£10.3m), despite originally spending £25.7m on him. (Sport Mediaset)

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a double swoop on Stuttgart for left-back Borna Sosa and and forward Serhou Guirassy. (Kicker)

Brazilian midfielder Fred will ‘100 per cent’ leave Man Utd in the current transfer window, amid interest from Fulham and Saudi teams. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd will listen to offers for Anthony Martial following Rasmus Hojlund’s arrival at Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Man Utd goalkeeper target Yann Sommer will have a medical ahead of joining Inter. He looks set to become Andre Onana’s replacement. (Sky Germany)

BIG MO SALAH LIVERPOOL EXIT CLAIM

Saudi outfit Al Ittihad have supposedly entered ‘serious negotiations’ with Mo Salah to reunite him with former Liverpool team-mate Fabinho. (Al Riyadiah)

However, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas has confirmed the goalscorer ‘remains committed to Liverpool’ in an attempt to shut down the rumours. (various)

Newcastle are ‘confident’ influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will sign a new, lucrative contract. Guimaraes has previously been linked with major clubs such as Real Madrid and PSG. (Fabrizio Romano)

New Chelsea youngster Angelo Gabriel is preparing to sign for the Blues’ sister club Strasbourg on loan. (L’Equipe)

Leeds have set their sights on Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo. He excelled last term, netting 19 goals in 37 Serie B appearances. (Corriere del Veneto)