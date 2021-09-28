Arsenal are plotting a sensational double attacking deal in January that will breathe new life into their attack, Erling Haaland’s dream next club has been named, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk has an admission from a Porto star over interest from Liverpool.

EN-NESYRI SWAP ON FOR ARSENAL

Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri in the January window.

The 24-year-old Morocco attacker is contracted at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan until 2025 – and won’t come cheap. Indeed, the LaLiga side value their star man in the region of £47m (€55m).

That fee put off West Ham when they made an enquiry over the summer. However, the LaLiga side – having failed to sell Jules Kounde to Chelsea – still need to sell a prized asset when the window reopens.

And as per Estadio Deportivo, Gunners’ technical director Edu is growing in confidence a deal will be struck.

Indeed, the sweetener in the deal appears to be Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman is available for a cut-price fee in January, with his deal expiring next summer.

As such, Edu is reported to have offered Lacazette as a makeweight in the deal to drive down the cost. And it’s reported that all parties are in agreement over the deal.

The Gunners would still need to fork out around £35m as well as Lacazette. However, Sevilla would land a ready-made replacement while Lacazette can secure the move he needs to kickstart his career.

And it seems Arsenal won’t stop there with a deal for Noa Lang also gathering pace.

The Holland forward was courted by Leeds this summer and is now on the radar of both Arsenal and AC Milan.

As per Voetbal24, Lang has now made a move to Arsenal his No 1 choice, with the £25m fee wanted by Club Brugge also to Edu’s liking.

Milan are reportedly lurking in the background but Emirates Stadium now looks his likely next stop.

OTAVIO OPENS UP ON LIVERPOOL TRANSFER TALK

Porto midfielder Otavio is unsure whether Liverpool’s interest in him is genuine. However, the 26-year-old will be doing all he can to show the Reds what he’s about in Tuesday’s Champions League clash. (O Jogo)

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke admits that Real Madrid are the only club that “seduces” Erling Haaland. (AS)

Napoli have informed Manchester United it will cost a minimum €120m if they want to sign Victor Osimhen in 2022. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Diego Carlos understands Chelsea’s desire to sign Jules Kounde but insists his fellow defender has ‘already forgotten’ about his failed transfer. (AS)

Aaron Ramsey will prioritise a move to Everton if he’s granted a free transfer at Juventus in January. (TuttoJuve)

BENFICA STAR PREFERS BARCELONA TO MAN UTD

Benfica star Alex Grimaldo insists his heart belongs to Barcelona amid claims Manchester United are watching him. (Sport)

Barcelona remain keen on signing Matthijs de Ligt and are ready to offer two players in exchange to land the Chelsea target. (Calciomercato)

Former Premier League defender Erik Meijer reckons Antonio Rudiger is better sticking with Chelsea than signing for Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. (Sport Buzzer)

Richarlison insists he’s happy at Everton but won’t rule out a move away if one of European football’s big clubs comes calling. (Ole)

Sergio Aguero is pencilling in the October 17 clash, away at Valencia, to make his Barcelona debut as he recovers from a calf problem. (Sport)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

West Ham are in talks over a transfer for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who is also a Tottenham target. (various)

Real Madrid are considering a bid for Spanish full-back Pedro Porro, who is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon from Manchester City. (O Jogo)

Barcelona are looking at a deal to sign 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Williot Swedberg from Hammarby. (Expressen)

Roma are emerging as a shock January destination for unsettled Tottenham man Tanguy Ndombele, as a reunion with Jose Mourinho looks on the cards. (Calciomercato)

Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi is closing in on a switch to Qatari club Al Rayyan. (Calciomercato)