Euro Paper Talk: Edwards wants Porto man as heir to Liverpool mainstay

Liverpool are looking to sign a Porto man they will face next week in January, Tottenham have a new target in mind to replace Harry Kane, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Barcelona are nearing an agreement to sign a Manchester United star.

FABIO VIEIRA ON LIVERPOOL RADAR

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a January move for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira – but they need to act fast to get any deal done.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been watched by Liverpool scouts for some time. Indeed, he was first mentioned as a potential target for the club back in June.

Since then, his stock has risen on the back of being named Player of the Tournament at the Euro U21 Championships.

And with his deal expiring at the end of the season, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards reportedly senses a chance to snare the player to Anfield.

He is currently holding talks over a new deal with the Portuguese giants. And that would see his exit clause rising from €30m to nearer €50m, reports Record.

However, any failure to sign that contract could open the door for Liverpool to secure a cut-price January deal.

Jurgen Klopp interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi Liverpool want Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea as Klopp continues cover search, as A.C Milan's Franck Kessie is shortlisted while midfield target Pedri cools transfer rumours.

Indeed, with time ticking on for both James Milner and Jordan Henderson, Vieira is seen as the heir apparent to the Reds skipper.

Henderson recently committed to a new deal himself at Liverpool. However, at 31, his best days may now be behind him and Liverpool know he will one day need replacing.

To add to the intrigue, Liverpool will get a closer look at Vieira’s talents next week. The Reds were pitted in the same Champions League group with Jurgen Klopp’s side traveling to Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday.

BARCELONA HAPPY TO MEET MAN UTD’S MARTIAL PRICE

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is likely to leave in January – and a shock €45m move to Barcelona appears possible. (Eurosport)

Barcelona are willing to break the bank to land Jurgen Klopp as their new manager, with the German a favourite of Joan Laporte. (ElNacional)

Bayern Munich are eyeing Porto star Luis Diaz as a possible €40m replacement for Kingsley Coman. Everton are also watching the winger. (TZ)

Tottenham will pursue a move for RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva should Harry Kane secure a transfer away in January. (various)

Carlo Ancelotti is promising Marco Asensio his chance will arrive at Real Madrid. The Spain winger is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar. (AS)

VLAHOVIC EXPLAINS TOTTENHAM TRANSFER SNUB

Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic says he listened to his heart after deciding to stay at Fiorentina this summer. (DAZN)

Ousmane Dembele is closing on a new deal at Barcelona and while on reduced terms, would extend his stay to 2024. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have learned it will take a nine-figure sum to prize away Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz. (AS)

Antonio Conte and Andrea Pirlo are both on Barcelona’s shortlist to replace Ronald Koeman. Brendan Rodgers is also an apparent target. (RAC1)

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is attracting interest from Inter Milan and Napoli ahead of the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Marseille are considering making a January offer for Bordeaux star Hwang Ui-jo. (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is on the radar of Arsenal and West Ham – but the Serbian seemingly has his eyes elsewhere. (various)

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has likened Victor Osimhen to Romelu Lukaku and is tipping him for the top. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham and Wolves target Joao Palhinha is reportedly nearing a new deal that will keep him at Sporting Lisbon. (A Bola)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Benfica left-sided defended Alex Grimaldo having watched in action on Monday. (A Bola)

Paulo Dybala remains some distance from agreeing a new deal with Juventus as talks continue over the Argentine. (Calciomercato)