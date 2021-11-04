Antonio Conte has identified three targets for Tottenham Hotspur from the same Italian club, while one midfield dynamo has changed his agent amid Premier League links – all in Thursday’s Euro transfer gossip.

TOTTENHAM TARGET TRIPLE TORINO RAID

Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to take three players from Torino, according to a report from a newspaper close to the Serie A side.

The appointment of Conte recently has sparked renewed enthusiasm at Tottenham. It seems unlikely he would have signed up without promises regarding the transfer market.

Therefore, anticipation is already building for what Spurs may get up to in the transfer market in January.

Managing director Fabio Paratici has been keen to shift the attention elsewhere for the time being. But it seems things may be happening behind the scenes.

Conte and Paratici could turn to the Italian market to strengthen the Spurs squad. In fact, they seem ready to raid a club they once shared as a rival.

Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport reports that the former Juventus duo could be making moves for three Torino players.

First on the list is wing-back Wilfried Singo. Conte likes to stock up on full-backs wherever he goes and it will be no different at Tottenham.

Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal currently compete for the right-back spot. But the former has not lived up to expectations since his 2020 transfer and could make way.

In that event, Singo would be a good replacement for the present and future, to compete with summer signing Emerson. At 20 years old, the Ivory Coast international was a regular for Torino last season and remains so this year.

Conte initially followed him while in charge of Inter and is still keen to work with him.

Spurs eye in-demand defender

Next on the agenda for Tottenham in their Torino shopping trip is centre-back Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian has been linked with a Premier League move for a while.

His contract expires in 2023, meaning Torino may have to sell him soon. Spurs could do with an extra centre-back, particularly if Conte is not satisfied with the likes of Davinson Sanchez.

Paratici originally planned to sign two centre-backs in the summer. However, he only ended up bringing in Cristian Romero as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld. Therefore, there could be room for another addition.

At 24, Bremer too is at a good age to help Tottenham in the immediate future and long-term.

Tottenham rival Arsenal for Belotti

The final Torino player on Tottenham’s radar, as per Tuttosport, is striker Andrea Belotti.

His contract situation is even more worrying for Torino, where he is captain. His deal expires at the end of the season and he looks unlikely to renew.

Some clubs want to offer him a platform elsewhere in Italy, but Thursday’s Paper Talk revealed Arsenal are confident of signing him.

It seems they will face competition from their north London rivals, though. If Conte uses a 3-5-2 system, as he has experimented with in early training sessions, he may need another option up top.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min would presumably be his go-to men. But doubts continue to linger about the former’s form and future.

Whether he stays or goes, another alternative would be useful, so Belotti could be a shrewd signing.

CHELSEA, NEWCASTLE TARGET CHANGES AGENT

Chelsea and Newcastle are interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, who could land in the Premier League after changing his agent. (Le Parisien)

Tottenham are leading the race to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. (La Nazione)

Barcelona will make a move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in January. (Fichajes)

Paris Saint-Germain are well in the running for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie if he becomes a free agent. (El Nacional)

However, the Ivory Coast international is getting closer to joining Tottenham. (AS)

Barcelona would hope to take advantage of Tottenham potentially signing Kessie by making a move for Tanguy Ndombele. (Sport)

MAN CITY BECOME HAALAND FAVOURITES

Manchester City have become the favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who has become their big priority. (Todofichajes)

PSG have joined the race for Real Madrid star and reported Manchester City target Toni Kroos. (El Nacional)

Barcelona are waiting for Newcastle to make a move for attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Sport)

Unai Emery has left the door open for Newcastle to appoint him as their manager – but only further in the future. (AS)

Jose Mourinho is targeting two of his former players for Roma in January: Harry Winks from Tottenham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Roma are also considering re-signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

AND MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

The agent of Mohamed Elneny has confirmed that Galatasaray want the Arsenal midfielder, but so do four of their Turkish rivals. (Radyospor)

Manchester United have rejected the offer of the services of Real Madrid struggler and former Chelsea favourite Eden Hazard. (El Nacional)

Atletico Madrid are readying an offer for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who is also a target for Man Utd, PSG and Barcelona. (Ekrem Konur)

PSV manager Roger Schmidt has been subject of enquiries from Everton and Tottenham recently, although both have obviously made appointments this year. (SportBILD)

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is close to finding an agreement to join Inter Milan. (Nicolo Schira)