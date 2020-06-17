Chelsea have five huge names in their sights as Roman Abramovich prepares to spend big, while Man Utd are chasing an Osasuna full-back, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

CHELSEA READY TO ADD FOUR BIG NAMES TO TIMO WERNER

Chelsea’s signing of Timo Werner is in the ‘final formalities’ stage and should be confirmed sooner rather than later.

That’s according to SportBild, who reckon the £53m transfer is now just a case and when, not if.

Werner has agreed to join the Blues on a reported £173,000 a week deal through to summer 2025. Roman Abramovich’s side swooped in after Liverpool decided the price was too high and they walked away from the deal.

However, it seems Abramovich is not ready to stop there and has plans in place to revolutionise Frank Lampard’s side.

The Blues have also been linked with a move for Kai Havertz. Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger now suggests the Blues are favourites to land the Bayer man and will not block his sale.

Leverkusen will seek €80m for Havertz and it’s said Chelsea are the only side willing to meet that fee. It’s also reported that Abramovich has made personal contact with the playmaker to try and turn his head.

As per the report, Chelsea are willing to match Werner’s wage packet to lure Havertz to Stamford Bridge. The 21-year-old is also friends with Werner and is thought to be strongly considering the switch.

Of course, some stars will have to leave Chelsea to bankroll the new additions. It was claimed recently seven stars will be shown the door this summer.

Two men whose futures remain under the spotlight are Jorginho and Marcos Alonso. The pair are regularly linked with returns to Italy – and it seems they may now get their wish.

As per Calciomercato, Juventus have made contact with Chelsea over an intriguing swap. The Italian outlet claims the Old Lady have offered Chelsea Adrien Rabiot and Fernando Bernardeschi in exchange for for pair.

While Jorginho will be a loss, France midfieldert Rabiot could slot straight into his place.

Abramovich and Lampard also want Ben Chilwell to plug the left-back slot and his signing from Leicester will complete their busy summer.

MAN UTD CHASE WATFORD-OWNED DEFENDER

Man Utd, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all keen on signing full-back Pervis Estupinan, who is on loan at Osasuna from Watford. (La Razon)

Thomas Meunier has chosen to join Borussia Dortmund this summer, when his contract with PSG expires on June 30. The Belgian also had an offer from Tottenham. (RTBF)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham strike prodigy Troy Parrott. (Don Balon)

Everton and Real Betis are trying to pip Sevilla to the signing of Marseille defender Bouna Sarr. (La Provence)

Spanish goalkeeper Roberto says he can’t see a future for himself at West Ham and hopes to return to Spain this summer. (Marca)

Hirving Lozano will push to leave Napoli and move to Everton after falling out again with coach Gennaro Gattuso. (RAI Sport)

Chelsea have agreed to extend Nathan’s loan deal with Atletico Mineiro for another season. (O Tempo)

AC Milan have agreed the appointment of former Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick. (Tuttosport)

Watford are to make a €4m offer for Stade de Reims left-back Hassane Kamara. (Foot Mercato)

Edinson Cavani has confirmed the Man Utd target “has many options” after it was confirmed that he was leaving Paris Saint-Germain. (EFE)

Barcelona look set to complete the signing of Senegalese full-back Souleymane Aw from French club Beziers. (Mundo Deportivo)

Julian Nagelsmann insists he is still counting on Timo Werner ahead of RB Leipzig’s push for Champions League glory in August. (various)

Marseille are keen on the signing of Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyaev from Zenit St Petersburg. (L’Equipe)

Juventus have offered unwanted goalkeeper Mattia Perin to Roma. (Nicolo Schira)

Gareth Bale’s relationship with Zinedine Zidane has reached the point of no return but the Wales forward remains happy at Real Madrid. (Marca)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Manchester United have jumped to the front of the queue for Donny van de Beek after Real Madrid pulled out of the running for the midfielder. (Veronica Inside)

Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic has emerged as a summer transfer target for La Liga rivals Real Betis. (Estadio Deportivo)

Rodri insists Man City are a ‘better team’ than Real Madrid though says Zinedine Zidane’s side could still hurt them. (AS)

Diego Simeone has broken his silence on the continued speculation linking Thomas Partey with a move away from Atletico Madrid. (various)

Real Sociedad skipper Asier Illarramendi will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 LaLiga season after suffering a hip injury in training. (Marca)