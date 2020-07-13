Manchester United are the No 1 choice for a wantaway Real Madrid star, a Liverpool star could be on the move and Wolves are eyeing a Milan winger, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ WANTS TO JOIN MAN UTD

James Rodriguez reportedly wants to join Manchester United this summer.

The Colombian star is ready to quit Real Madrid once and for all after a report in Spain claimed he would be sold for a cut-price fee.

The LaLiga title hopefuls are ready to sell the 29-year-old for €25m (£22.4m) this summer – and the fee has triggered lots of interest.

Wolves and Everton are among his suitors – but Sport claims Rodriguez has set his sights on a move to Old Trafford.

They report United have already held preliminary talks over a potential deal to sign the former Monaco man.

Furthermore, they claim Rodriguez is desperate to move on. That’s after it was reported the player has ‘grown tired’ by the ‘broken promises’ of Zinedine Zidane.

The French boss had insisted he counts on everyone in his squad. But Rodriguez has been limited to just 14 appearances this season. Eight of those have come on LaLiga – and now he’s ready to move for the sake of his career.

However, Rodriguez will need to make a huge sacrifice if he is to move to Old Trafford. Sport reports he is currently on €7.75m a year at Madrid (£132k a week) and will need to drop those demands.

United are said to not be willing to match his current wages. Therefore, it will need something of a sacrifice from Rodriguez if he’s to secure the transfer.

SHAQIRI AGENT PUSHES STAR TOWARDS FENERBAHCE

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri looks poised to join Fenerbahce. The Swiss star wants a three-year deal worth €3m a season. (TivibuSpor)

Wolves are monitoring Rafael Leao’s situation at AC Milan and could make a move if the Italians decide to sell. (Tuttosport)

Timothy Castagne will decide at the end of the season if he is to join Tottenham in a proposed €25m deal. (Le 10 Sport)

Manchester United will not be making a summer move for Ousmane Dembele. Barcelona are reportedly willing to accept a discounted fee for the French winger. (ESPN)

Sergio Aguero will discuss a contract extension with Man City taking him into his twilight years after Man City’s European ban was quoshed. (Fijaches)

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz will be offered a new five-year deal worth €3.2m a season to keep him at the club. The Spain star is wanted by Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Nicolo Schira)

Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 are considering a move for Turkey midfielder Arda Turan, following his release from Barcelona. (Sport)

Incoming Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini wants to make a loan move for Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez has been linked with a summer move to Lazio. (Mundo Deportivo)

Antoine Griezmann could miss the remainder of the 2019-20 La Liga season. The Barcelona forward suffered a quad injury against Real Valladolid. (AS)

Chelsea have matched the €33m exit clause in the contract of Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. The Turk will move to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Kepa, who will now be sold. (Haber 365)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Kai Havertz wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen because they failed to qualify for the Champions League. As such, Chelsea need to ensure a top-four finish to sign the Germany midfielder to sign. (Bild)

Barcelona have decided to complete their option of signing Sao Paulo teenager Gustavo Maia in a €4.5m deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich are tracking Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele and Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Le10 Sport)

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie is set to snub interest from Liverpool due to their midfield options. (CBS News)

Inter Milan are considering a summer move N’Golo Kante, with Chelsea willing to listen to offers. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are ready to rival Chelsea for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham will reject all bids for Ryan Sessegnon this summer, despite claims that Barcelona are chasing the youngster. (various)