Reports of an agreed deal with Man City for Harry Kane have led to Tottenham stepping up their chase for his perfect replacement, while Real Madrid have dealt Man Utd a transfer blow – both in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

KANE NEWS SPARKS TOTTENHAM STRIKER SCRAMBLE

Fabio Paratici has reportedly stepped up Tottenham’s bid to land Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic, following claims that the club have agreed to sell Harry Kane to Manchester City.

News broke on Thursday evening that Spurs will reportedly allow the England skipper to move to the reigning Premier League champions for a British transfer record fee of £160million.

Vlahovic was one of the first names mentioned when it emerged Kane wanted out of north London.

And now a report from Firenze Viola claims that Tottenham will move for 21-year-old if and when Kane departs.

Paratici believes that Vlahovic is the perfect man to fill the huge void that would be created by Kane’s exit.

Fiorentina are expected to demand as much as £50m for the talented Serbia international, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

That sort of figure is not expected to be an issue for normally prudent Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, if Kane is sold.

Spurs set to swap Lamela for Bryan Gil Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Sevilla's Spanish midfielder Bryan Gil for a reported fee of €25m plus Argentina winger Erik Lamela.

Vlahovic, who is is 6ft 3in and powerful in the air, scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A games last season. He is regarded as a superstar in the making in Italy, although Spurs may face several rivals if it emerges that he is up for grabs.

The focus for Tottenham now will be how they react to the latest Kane speculation, with no official line from them – despite reports to the contrary.

There is some good news from Spurs, however, with Kane’s attacking partner in crime Son Heung-Min signing a new four-year contract with the club.

REAL RULE OUT EXIT OF MAN UTD TARGET

Real Madrid have no plans to let Vinicius Junior go this summer amid rumoured interest from Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano)

France striker Kylian Mbappe is set to reject PSG’s latest contract offer and has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. (Marca)

Liverpool are one of several European clubs weighing up a potential move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits “there’s a market” for Antoine Griezmann this summer. Man City, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a move.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with Japan, giving Bologna and Tottenham cause for concern over a proposed transfer. (Football Italia)

Both Nahitan Nandez and Hector Bellerin could join Inter Milan this summer, with the Spaniard’s agent expected to meet the Nerazzurri in the coming days. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

ROMERO A TARGET FOR CHELSEA, JUVE

Sergio Romero is attracting interest from Chelsea and Juventus following his departure from Manchester United. (ESPN Football)

Paulo Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun is set to meet with Juventus officials for fresh contract extension talks. (Goal)

Inter Milan are keen on signing Everton defensive target Denzel Dumfries. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are pushing to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund are at final stages to sign Donyell Malen on a permanent deal from PSV. (Fabrizio Romano)

Villarreal have let former Premier League defender Ramiro Funes Mori leave for Al Nasr. (Mundo Deportivo)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who has been linked with Tottenham, AC Milan and Roma, says he would be open to a move this summer “if something impressive” came up. (Kicker)

Roma defender Devid Eugene Bouah is in line for a move to Reggina. (Calciomercato)

Fiorentina are close to completing the signing of Slovenian defender Vid Koderman. (Calciomercato)

Bologna midfielder Andrea Poli has officially signed a three-year contract with Turkish club Antalyaspor. (Football Italia)

Lazio have denied any reports that they are interested in signing José Maria Callejon from Fiorentina. (La Repubblica)