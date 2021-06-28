Euro Paper Talk: Klopp demand for assist king sees Liverpool near deal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp springs advanced Anfield transfer talks into action, while a Chelsea youngster attracts Premier League interest – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

KLOPP FORCES ADVANCED OTAVIO TALKS

Liverpool have entered advanced talks over a deal to bring Porto midfielder Otavio to Anfield, according to a report.

The Reds are a man lighter in midfield after Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain. Despite going largely under the radar, the Netherlands international proved an unmissable figure for manager Jurgen Klopp. As such, assessing how Liverpool adapt to his absence will be a key subject for next season.

Several names have entered the fray for potential new midfield additions. Interest in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus has faded, while Aston Villa have dug their heels in over John McGinn.

More recently, though, Porto’s Otavio has been linked with a move to Merseyside. While he has a €60million (£51million) release clause in his contract, he can leave for €40million (£31million) before the end of June.

According to a fresh report from A Bola (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have acted on an ‘express request’ from Klopp to seal Otavio’s signing.

As a result, the Reds are in advanced talks as they move ‘forcefully’ towards a deal.

June 28 Transfer Chatter - Manchester United begin French midfielder talks, England starlet's new contract and Manchester City to move for Barcelona forward. Manchester United will open talks with one of the world's most exciting youngsters, England star to fend off interest with new contract and Manchester City could sign a forward from Barcelona to replace Sergio Aguero, all in today's transfer chatter.

Klopp is reportedly a ‘self-confessed lover’ of Otavio’s quality in midfield, as he offers crucial versatility across the middle of the pitch.

The Brazilian has also shown a penchant for goals and assists, contributing 12 of the latter in 42 matches in all competitions last season. Furthermore, he added three goals to help Porto finish second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Porto and Liverpool could yet do more business this summer, with Marko Grujic also linked with a transfer between the clubs.

The midfielder spent last season on loan in Portugal, but would struggle to find minutes back at Anfield. According to Record (via Sport Witness), though, the deals for Otavio and Grujic will not be automatically intertwined.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

RB Leipzig, Brighton and Southampton have joined the race for Chelsea‘s academy Player of the Year Valentino Livramento. (Goal)

Leeds are closing in on signing Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez. Indeed, they have offered €15million (£13million) for a season-long loan and will pay a further €15million purchase clause next summer. (La Nuova Sardegna)

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor have scheduled a meeting with Ezgjan Alioski’s representatives to try to beat Fenerbahce to the departing Leeds star. (Fanatik)

Southampton and Leeds have joined Watford and West Ham in registering interest in Sporting winger Jovane Cabral. (A Bola)

DORTMUND CHASING SANCHO REPLACEMENTS

Borussia Dortmund have turned their attention firmly on signing replacements for Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho. (Ruhr Nachrichten)

Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is unlikely to report for Anderlecht’s pre-season training camp because of his impending move to Arsenal. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Felipe Anderson’s move back to Lazio from West Ham looks ‘very likely’. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is not overly keen on a move away from Camp Nou, but the offer of a pay rise from the Hammers could tempt him. (Mundo Deportivo)

LIVERPOOL HAVE INTEREST IN COMAN

Liverpool have a definite interest in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, after reports claimed the Reds have submitted a first bid. (Sport1)

Liverpool are also ‘attentive’ to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez’s situation. While he has not received any firm interest, the Spaniard wants to leave this summer. (AS)

Arsenal have put Sporting star Pedro Goncalves on a shortlist of top names they want to sign. (90min)

MAN CITY EYE BARCA MAN

Manchester City remain in pole position to sign Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto, but the prospect of Aymeric Laporte going the other way is fading. (Sport)

Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane remains a primary transfer target for Chelsea. (Goal)

Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele is to undergo surgery on his knee injury on Monday. (Football Espana)