Liverpool have been given hopes of a double deal amid talk of two £40m approaches, Arsenal remain keen to re-sign a former loanee, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Leeds have learned the asking price of one of Euro 2020’s breakthrough stars.

GABIGOL BACK ON KLOPP’S WANTED LIST

Liverpool are reportedly considering a fresh approach for Gabriel Barbosa amid claims his asking price has been slashed to around £40m.

Jurgen Klopp is wanting to freshen up his strikeforce this summer. That’s after both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino suffered alarming dips in form during 2020/21.

And while they have missed out on Donyell Malen, they could get lucky with Flamengo striker Barbosa.

The Brazil international, known as Gabigol, has rejuvenated his career after a poor spell with Inter Milan in 2016/17.

He has scored 88 goals in 119 appearances for Flamengo during three seasons there.

However, the Brazilians need to sell and are willing to consider offers of around £40m, claims Globoesporte.

And the 24-year-old has also been made aware of Liverpool’s apparent interest. Indeed, The Sun quotes him as saying: “Liverpool have a very interesting team and a fantastic coach.”

The Reds, meanwhile, have reportedly launched a take-it-or-leave-it offer to Atletico Madrid for Saul Niguez.

The Spanish midfielder is up for sale at the Wanda Metropolitano as Diego Simeone looks to raise transfer funds.

Liverpool linked with Wijnaldum replacement Liverpool have been linked with a move for Atlético Madrid's Spanish international Saúl Ñíguez for a purported £35 million to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

He’s being considered by Manchester United and Liverpool, though AS claims it’s Klopp who has made the first move.

They have reportedly submitted a €50m (£41m) offer for Saul, which they won’t go higher on.

It’s now up to Atleti as to whether accept the offer. Saul was initially frustrated with Simeone for trying to force him out. However, Saul is now reportedly open to the move were a deal to be agreed.

LEEDS LEARN PRICE FOR DAMSGAARD

Leeds United must pay €30m having made contact with Sampdoria over a deal for Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard. (Il Bianconero)

Arsenal are still not giving up on Martin Odegaard with the player keen on returning to the Gunners. (MadridistaReal)

Lorenzo Insigne is ready to disappoint Tottenham by offering to stay at Napoli next season without even having agreed a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are ready to revive their interest in Alexandre Lacazette after Arsenal lowered his asking price to just €17m. (AS)

Lazio have set their sights on Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo on a loan to buy deal. Leeds have also been looking at the Croatian. (SportItalia)

ARSENAL, EVERTON LEAD ISCO CHASE

Arsenal and Everton are the strongest suitors for Isco, who has been informed he can leave Real Madrid for just €15m. (AS)

Watford lead West Brom in the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu after Leeds cooled their interest. (Todofijaches)

Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera is on Atletico Madrid wishlist to replace Saul Niguez. Leeds and West Ham are also looking at the Venezuelan. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are struggling to offload wantaway goalkeeper Neto this summer after Arsenal and Tottenham both withdrew their interest. (Mundo Deportivo)

Erik Lamela has outlined his reasons for quitting Tottenham for Sevilla – and has hinted that a desire to win trophies has played a big part. (Marca)

NO BIDS YET FOR GRIEZMANN

Barcelona are yet to receive any contact from clubs interested in signing Antoine Griezmann. (Marca)

Juventus now lead Milan and Benfica in the race to sign Santos wonderkid Kaio Jorge. (SportItalia)

Marko Arnautovic will complete his move from Chinese side Shanghai Port to Bologna this week. (Corriere dello Sport)

Mino Raiola is aware of interest from Everton in his client Stefan De Vrij, who could be leaving Inter Milan. (Tuttosport)

Juventus defender Merih Demiral is a target for Everton, with the Serie A giants seeking €30m. (Calciomercato)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Marseille have confirmed their interest in signing versatile Valencia star Daniel Wass, who has a year left on his deal. (Sport)

Inter and Cagliari are in talks over a swap deal for midfielders Nahitan Nandez and Radja Nainggolan. (Sky Italia)

Juventus are keen to sell Aaron Ramsey this summer with the Wales midfielder seen by club officials as a financial burden. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leicester have registered interest alongside Aston Villa in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey. (90min)

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi looks set to leave and secure a move to Trabzonspor. (Millivet)