Liverpool eye an established star to slot into Jurgen Klopp’s team, while Tottenham’s transfer efforts take a twist before the deadline – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

KLOPP EYES BROZOVIC AT LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are plotting a deal in the summer of 2022 for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to a report.

The Reds began the current season with the same number of talents in their engine room. However, newcomer Harvey Elliott – despite earning rave rewiews – lacks Georginio Wijnaldum’s experience. A transfer for another midfielder, though, looks highly unlikely for Liverpool before Tuesday evening’s deadline.

When asked recently about a deal, Klopp insisted that he has enough in his ranks to see him through the season.

However, he noted that by bringing 18-year-old Elliott in, he is planning for the future. A plan for Brozovic runs on the same lines, with Inter Live carrying the report of Liverpool’s interest.

The source says that the 63-time Croatia international is still in talks over a new contract. Indeed, his current terms expire next summer.

Inter know how important tying Brozovic down is. He has proved a vital part of the team for each of the three managers – Luciano Spalletti, Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi – who have worked with him since his arrival.

But something could ‘drastically change’ in negotiations, amid interest from Liverpool.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta and his fellow chiefs are willing to offer Brozovic €5million (£4.3million) plus bonuses every season.

Liverpool, though, are ready to offer him up to €7million (£6million). In any case, Brozovic will be free to negotiate with overseas clubs from January if he does not renew by then.

The 28-year-old has made 244 Inter outings, chipping in with 25 goals and 32 assists. He has also played 200 Serie A games and has had previous interest from Tottenham.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Tottenham’s potential deal for Emerson Royal is off because he does not want to leave Barcelona, or move to Spurs. (Mundo Deportivo)

Spurs, Aston Villa and Everton are still showing interest in Juventus star Weston McKennie. (Calciomercato)

Everton still have transfer tabs on Porto winger Luis Diaz. However, the deal has fallen flat after initial developments. (O Jogo)

Brighton have agreed to pay the €18million (£15million) release clause for Getafe star Marc Cucurella. (Fabrizio Romano)

Montpellier manager Olivier Dall’Oglio has admitted that West Ham striker target Gaetan Laborde could leave. But Lyon, Rennes and Sevilla have joined the hunt. (L’Equipe)

ARSENAL MAN TARGETED AFTER DIALLO

Feyenoord have made Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson a target after a loan transfer for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo fell through. (Feyenoord Transfermarkt)

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste has had transfer contact with Newcastle, Leeds, Brentford and Rennes. However, he has not decided on his future. (Ekstra Bladet)

Sevilla chief Monchi will tell Chelsea to pay defender Jules Kounde’s steep release clause on deadline day if an increased offer does not arrive on Monday. (Estadio Deportivo)

Diego Costa has welcomed the “all new” feel to his career after making his debut for Atletico Mineiro. (UOL Esporte)

PSG, MADRID EYE MBAPPE PLAN

Paris Saint-Germain will demand either €200million (£172million) or €180million (£154million) and a top player for Kylian Mbappe. (Deportes Cuatro)

Madrid could include Hazard and would therefore want to submit a lower initial cash offer. However, PSG are aware they owe Monaco €35million (£30million) from selling Mbappe for any fee. (Deportes Cuatro)

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pelligrini says that it feels “different” this season under new boss Jose Mourinho. (DAZN)

Napoli are closing in on signing Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. However, the Italians have convinced the Cottagers to make a purchase clause an option instead of an obligation. (Calciomercato)

But Fulham’s chase for Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho seems unlikely, because the Norwich target has insisted he does not want the move to Craven Cottage. (Mundo Deportivo)