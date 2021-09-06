Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has two new signings on his transfer radar, while a Leeds target speaks out about his failed summer exit – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

KLOPP REQUESTS LIVERPOOL TRANSFERS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma and Rennes forward Jeremy Doku as his next two marquee signings, according to a report.

The Reds had a largely quiet summer transfer window on the arrivals front, bringing in only one player. What’s more, they announced defender Ibrahima Konate had agreed a deal in May. Since then, the focus has been on player sales to recoup the defender’s £36million fee from RB Leipzig.

However, Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit as a free agent in July came as one which was not originally planned. Indeed, he failed to find an agreement over a new contract.

Liverpool were linked with signing a replacement and despite Harvey Elliott coming into the first-team squad, the Reds have not brought someone more experienced in.

According to Fichajes, Klopp ‘regrets’ not replacing now-Paris Saint-Germain star Wijnaldum. As such, Don Balon claims in a separate report that he has put Brighton’s Mali international Bissouma on his transfer wish list.

The 25-year-old had strong links with a move to Liverpool this summer, as well as Arsenal and Manchester United.

Furthermore, the second report claims that Klopp wants Rennes’ exciting forward Doku to add depth to his front line.

Well-known front three Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have started the season well, but it is their fifth as a trio.

Diogo Jota has added another dimension, but Klopp reportedly wants more depth. Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi represent his other options.

Doku, 19, earned a move to France last October after impressing for Anderlecht in his native Belgium.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste admits he felt ready for a transfer away this summer, following transfer links with Leeds, Newcastle and Brentford coming to nothing. (Aftonbladet)

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made his France team-mates aware of his frustrations following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine. Indeed, the stopper feels some players are putting themselves ahead of the team. (L’Equipe)

Netherlands legend Marco van Basten believes Donny van de Beek did not make “smart choices” when choosing to sign for Manchester United. (Voetbal Zone)

Meanwhile, the midfielder’s agent has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford is “bad news” for his client. (Ziggo Sport)

Inter have joined the hunt with long-term suitors Arsenal for exit-bound Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Nicolo Schria)

KOEMAN GIVEN BARCELONA INSTRUCTION

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has been told by club president Joan Laporta that he must give Riqui Puig and Samuel Umtiti more minutes. (Marca)

New Barca forward Luuk de Jong is free to join training following a successful medical for his loan move from Sevilla. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny’s efforts to leave the club for Galatasaray could be scuppered by his high wage demands. (Milliyet)

Franck Ribery has arrived in Salerno ahead of his move to Serie A new boys Salernitana. (Calciomercato)

KESSIE, MILAN FUTURE UNCERTAIN

Tottenham-linked Franck Kessie‘s salary demands are making his future at AC Milan more uncertain, despite both player and club showing a willingness to renew. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Italy manager Roberto Mancini rued the chances his side wasted in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Switzerland. (RAI Sport)

Real Madrid made Federico Valverde’s new contract a priority to avoid Premier League interest mounting next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham, Napoli, Inter and Roma all had meetings over signing Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez this summer. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City made a €70million offer to Fiorentina for striker Dusan Vlahovic. However, the player himself rejected the move in favour of staying with the Serie A club. (Gazzetta dello Sport)