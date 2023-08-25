Euro Paper Talk: Klopp zones in on Salah replacement after Liverpool learn £51m demand; shock Saudi switch revives Tottenham transfer

Liverpool have learned how much they will have to pay to make Federico Chiesa their replacement for Mohamed Salah, while Tottenham Hotspur have a fresh chance to sell one of their unsettled players – all in Friday’s European transfer gossip.

LIVERPOOL KEEN ON CHIESA TO SUCCEED SALAH

Juventus have set an asking price of €60m if Liverpool want to sign Federico Chiesa as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Tuttosport.

Salah is the subject of serious interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad at present. There have been claims that he could become the highest-paid player in the world by accepting the offer.

Al-Ittihad already signed Fabinho from Liverpool earlier this summer, while players like Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino have gone to different clubs in Saudi Arabia.

If Salah leaves, Liverpool will have to weigh up how to replace one of their best ever goalscorers. In that regard, reports have recently suggested they have revived their interest in Chiesa.

The news has made the front page of Friday’s edition of Tuttosport, which has gone on to claim that Juventus will ask for at least £51m to let Chiesa leave.

Juventus still have the Italy winger under contract until 2025. Therefore, just like Liverpool with Salah, they will put up a fight to prevent his transfer.

On the topic of Salah, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said at a Friday press conference: “It’s always a bit difficult to talk about media stories because there is nothing to talk about at the moment.

“We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is still a Liverpool player, obviously for all the things we do, he’s essential and will be. There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no.

“My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing. I said already if there is something, the answer would be no.”

As a replacement for Salah, Chiesa is not the only player to have been linked with Liverpool. There have also been suggestions of interest in Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

But Chiesa’s name is the one that seems to be popping up most frequently and the 25-year-old will be one to keep an eye on in the final few days of the transfer window.

SPURS STILL HAVE CHANCE TO SELL LO CELSO

Napoli have revived their pursuit of Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso after missing out on Celta’s Gabri Veiga to Al-Ahli. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Crystal Palace have contacted Paris Saint-Germain about signing attacking midfielder Julian Draxler. (RMC Sport)

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is travelling to England to undergo a medical with Manchester United. (Yagiz Sabuncuoglu)

Liverpool have had an offer worth €48m (£41m) for Ryan Gravenberch rejected by Bayern Munich. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Thomas Tuchel wants to reunite with Trevoh Chalobah by signing the Chelsea defender for Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

Real Sociedad will finalise the paperwork to sign Kieran Tierney on loan from Arsenal within 24 hours. (AS)

FOREST SIGNING LA LIGA LEFT-BACK

Nottingham Forest are close to signing Marcos Acuna from Sevilla, who will replace the left-back with Borna Sosa. (AS)

Barcelona have a total agreement to sign Joao Cancelo on loan from Man City, but an option to buy has been removed. (Marca)

Burnley have made an offer for PSV star Johan Bakayoko, somewhere between €20m (£17m) and €25m (£21m). (Sacha Tavolieri)

Nadiem Amiri is leaving Bayer Leverkusen for Leeds United after Marseille failed to meet his €6m (£5m) valuation. (Bild)

A Barcelona departure for Clement Lenglet is imminent and his destination will once again be Tottenham. (AS)

Chelsea have opened up to loaning out Romelu Lukaku again, leading to interest from Roma – whose boss Jose Mourinho has called up the striker – Barcelona, Tottenham and PSG. (Corriere Dello Sport)

EVERTON SUBMIT STRIKER OFFER

Everton have made their first offer for Udinese striker Beto, but €25m plus €5m in bonuses hasn’t been enough. (Sky Sport Italia)

Leicester are taking Yunus Akgun on loan from Galatasaray with an option to buy, which will become an obligation if he plays 25 games. (Fabrizio Romano)

Monaco are confident of signing Folarin Balogun from Arsenal for approximately €40m (£34m). (L’Equipe)

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat could be pursued by Napoli in the summer. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Inter have turned to ex-Liverpool target Perr Schuurs from Torino as an alternative to Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard – but the Dutchman is also an option for Arsenal. (La Stampa)

Former Chelsea loanee Joao Felix is considering a one-year move to Al-Hilal as his plan B if he cannot sign for Barcelona, after Aston Villa showed an interest too. (AS)