Liverpool will be looking to sign a second new attacker this summer after an odd agreement to buy Timo Werner was reported, while Antoine Griezmann has been offering transfer advice to an Arsenal star, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

WERNER AGREEMENT WILL LEAVE LIVERPOOL IN MARKET FOR ANOTHER NEW STRIKER

Liverpool are close to sealing the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig – but reports in Germany state the Reds will agree to loan the striker back to the Bundesliga side for the duration of the 2020/21 season.

Werner, who has fired 27 goals in all competitions this season, has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield after a serious charm offensive in recent weeks.

And the 24-year-old striker has claimed he is ready to play for a “big team” with another huge admission that he is closing on a transfer to Liverpool – that despite Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche pouring cold water on the speculation just last week.

The striker has a €60m exit clause in his contract at Leipzig that must be activated before the cut-off in April. And reports in Germany now claim Liverpool are close to an announcement that a deal to sign Werner has been agreed – but with a somewhat unusual twist.

The unexpected announcement, which comes via German paper Bild, has similar shades of the deal Liverpool struck, also with Leipzig, to sign midfielder Naby Keita back in October 2017 – with the midfielder seeing the season out with the Bundesliga side before moving to Merseyside for £52.75m the following summer.

However, confusion surrounds why Liverpool would strike such an agreement, especially with both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah due to miss a sizeable chunk of next season due to their African Cup of Nations commitments.

And with Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri also due to depart Anfield this summer, talk is mounting that Liverpool could sign another striker in addition to Werner – regardless of what happens with the Germany striker this summer.

Some reports have indicated that could open the door for Liverpool to make a blockbusting raid on Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, but with the Bundesliga side likely to be seeking in excess of €120m for the teenager, that is likely to be beyond what the Reds are prepared to spend.

A more likely target, however, would be Valencia frontman Rodrigo Moreno, whom the Reds were linked with last week.

The 28-year-old Spain striker has scored eight goals and has 10 assists in 32 appearances for Valencia this season and is apparently much admired by Jurgen Klopp

Whether Liverpool, however, make their move for him remains to be seen but should they strike the deal with Leipzig for Werner, as reported by Bild, there is a growing belief that they will be in the market for a second attacker during the summer window.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are ready to meet Manchester United’s £25m asking price for Chris Smalling and are now viewed as the most likely to sign him, ahead of loan club Roma, this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has spoken to Antoine Griezmann after holding transfer talks over a summer move to Atletico Madrid (Soccer Link)

Inter Milan will rival Manchester United for the signing of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik should they put the €60m-rated Pole up for sale in the summer (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are calm and have no fears goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen could turn his back on them and opt for a move to Chelsea as Kepa’s replacement (Sport)

Carlo Ancelotti is ready to make Napoli midfielder Allan his No 1 target for Everton and is pushing hard to bring the Brazilian to Merseyside (Il Mattino)

Rangers and Celtic are both keen on signing Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme this summer (Marca)

Juventus are ready to go all out to sign Mauro Icardi this summer after being impressed with the Argentine’s form while on loan at PSG from Inter Milan and are prepared to spend €70m to land him (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro fears his side’s loss to Real Betis on Sunday could cost the club this year’s LaLiga title (Marca)

Arsenal plan to re-sign former striker Donyell Malen this summer as a €55m replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Le 10 Sport)

Serie A is almost certain to postpone their season until at least April 3 as a result of the Coronavirus (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan are ready to offer Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni a new contract, fighting off interest from both Manchester City and Barcelona (Calciomercato)

Former Liverpool star Emre Can has confirmed he received a transfer approach from Manchester United in January – and has come clean on the reasons why he was happy to reject it (Kicker)

Juventus will target the free transfer signing of Chelsea attacker Willian this summer in the latest coup made by savvy sporting director Fabio Paratici (Calciomercato)

Layvin Kurzawa is another man on Juve’s radar, having come close to the club already in January as he was proposed in a swap deal with Mattia De Sciglio (Corriere dello Sport)

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has sent another come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool (Sky Germany)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has returned to light training with the club having seen his season wrecked so far by an ongoing knee injury (Marca)

Paulo Dybala’s agent held talks with Ed Woodward over a transfer to Manchester United – before the Argentine had a late change of heart and instructed his representative to call the talks off (Calciomercato)