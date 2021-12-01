Liverpool continue to chase a forward starring in the Champions League amid a possible price hike, while the agent of an Arsenal target speaks out – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL EYE JONATHAN DAVID TRANSFER

Lille striker Jonathan David is being closely followed by Liverpool as a potential addition to their front line, according to a report.

The Reds have long relied on – while also enjoying – the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota’s record of 21 goals in 46 games has added a further dimension to Jurgen Klopp’s attack.

However, the Reds have reportedly been on the lookout for another new signing up top for some time.

They supposedly have interest in Porto’s Luis Diaz and Wolves winger Adama Traore, among others.

Previous reports have claimed Liverpool are following Canada international David and L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) has said that the Reds are still keen.

The 21-year-old initially made his name at Gent in Belgium, scoring 37 goals in 83 games. As such, Lille brought him to France last summer and he scored 13 times in 37 Ligue 1 outings to help the club clinch the title in his debut campaign.

David is in even stronger form this term, having netted 10 in 15 so far. As a result, L’Equipe adds that Lille do not expect to keep their star man beyond next summer.

The newspaper claims that his ‘ambition’ will lead him to seek pastures new and advance his career. What’s more, his agent has fallen out with the club, a situation the French side want out of.

Finally, Lille are aware that they can make a profit on the £25million they paid to sign David. While he is currently worth €35million (£30million), Lille expect that fee to rise if they make the Champions League knockout stages.

They sit top of Group G but only three points separate them and bottom side Wolfsburg ahead of their meeting next Wednesday.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

The agent of Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa has rubbished transfer links for his client, following reported interest from Arsenal and West Ham. (Jorge Nicola)

AC Milan want to sign Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette as soon as possible, amid confirmation that his agent is looking for a new club for his client. (Rudy Galetti)

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his side will not make any new signings in January. Still, he left the door open to potential departures. (Goal)

Chelsea have told Barcelona that they are willing to let go of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech following fresh talks. (Sport)

The representative of Blues midfielder Jorginho has insisted that there has still been no contact over his client’s contract. (Tuttomercatoweb)

EURO PAPER TALK – MAN UTD STAR CAVANI WANTED

Palmeiras still want to sign Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani, but his salary makes a January deal ‘impossible’. (Jorge Nicola)

Barcelona also have eyes on Cavani and have offered Philippe Coutinho to United in a swap deal. However, the Red Devils have rejected the proposal. (Sport)

Coutinho nevertheless only has a month to prove his worth in Xavi’s new-look Barcelona side. (Sport)

Meanwhile, Barca have issued a contract ultimatum to Newcastle target Ousmane Dembele as the chance of a move elsewhere grows. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City have interest in Dani Olmo, which has consequently hampered Barcelona’s chances of signing the RB Leipzig attacker. (Sport)

NEWCASTLE TARGET REJECTS TRANSFER

But Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has rejected the idea of moving to St James’ Park. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are currently in talks over a deal for Inter winger Ivan Perisic, but Borussia Dortmund also have him on their radar. (Sport1)

A move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League looks unlikely, with Arsenal the only club to have tested the water over a deal. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Atalanta have reached an agreement with Gian Piero Gasperini to extend the manager’s contract until the end of the 2023/24 season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick not only has ties to RB Leipzig and Amadou Haidara, but also the Sport360 agency which represents him. (Bild)