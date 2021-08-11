Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool cleared to sign title-winner as final fee emerges

Two sources claim Liverpool have the green light to seal their next summer signing after a chief rival dropped out the race, Inter Milan are set to turn their attention to an Everton man, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Juventus are planning a shock move for a Manchester City man.

GREEN LIGHT FOR LIVERPOOL TO SIGN RENATO SANCHES

Liverpool have been cleared to push through the signing of Renato Sanches following further talks between the clubs.

The Reds are looking to bolster their midfield options following Gini Wijnaldum’s free transfer to PSG.

A number of options have been mooted as possible targets for Jurgen Klopp, with Florian Neuhaus and Yves Bissouma among those linked.

However, Portugal star Sanches is one name that has appeared at the top of their list – and now two sources claim a deal looks close.

Lille are said to be willing to sell the former Bayern Munich midfielder for a fee of €40m (£34m). And that’s a price that the Reds now appear willing to pay following reported talks with the French club and Reds sporting director Michael Edwards.

That is likely to spread over four years, with a downpayment of €20m.

Indeed, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano stated the transfer is drawing closer.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, he said: “I would keep an eye again on Renato Sanches for midfield.

“Also, Barcelona are looking at his situation.

“So it’s Barcelona and Liverpool interested in Renato Sanches but the price-tag is around €40m (£34m). So we will see in the coming days.”

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have now been forced to pull the plug on their interest in Sanches.

Their financial issues mean any sort of deal for the Portugal star is out of the question. And that spells good news for Liverpool, with the Reds now regarded as sole suitors.

Indeed, Mundo now states there is a strong chance Sanches will seal his move to Liverpool before the window shuts.

Le10 Sport also back up the speculation and claim a deal to take Sanches to Anfield will soon be finalised.

SHOCK JUVENTUS MOVE FOR AYMERIC LAPORTE

Juventus are ready to make a loan approach to sign Aymeric Laporte on loan from Manchester City. (Tuttosport)

Romelu Lukaku is due to arrive at Chelsea on Wednesday to tie up the loose ends of his €105m switch from Inter Milan. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Chelsea are tracking Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, who is available for just €12m this summer. (Sport-Express)

Wolves are ready to push ahead with a deal to sign Valencia’s attacking midfielder Kang-in Lee. (AS)

Inter Milan are planning a move for Everton’s Moise Kean and are willing to spend up to €25m. (Inter Live)

Lazio are yet to receive any offers for Joaquin Correa, with Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa all chasing the €40m-rated Argentine. (Corriere dello Sport)

ZAKARIA RACE ON CARDS FOR PREM TRIO

Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are chasing a deal for midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Bild)

Florentino Perez is ready to launch a deadline-day move for Kylian Mbappe with the Real Madrid president often striking his biggest deals late in the window. (AS)

Juventus are continuing talks with Sassuolo as they look to secure the signing of Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are set to rival West Ham United for Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite as a potential replacement for Harry Kane. (Sport)

AC Milan are close to striking a loan with an option to buy deal with Roma for full-back Alessandro Florenzi. (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal are waiting for Martin Odegaard to decide on his Real Madrid future before pursuing a permanent deal for the Norwegian. (Defensa Central)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Andrea Belotti is close to a new contract agreement with Torino, though they still could sell should a bid of €40m come in. (Sky Italia)

Liverpool remain keen and could launch a fresh move to sign Rennes winger Jeremy Doku this summer. (Voetbal 24)

Agent Jorge Antun will hold talks with Juventus on Wednesday to discuss a new deal for Paulo Dybala. (Sky Italia)

Former Roma captain Edin Dzeko will travel from Rome to Milan on Wednesday as his move to Inter draws closer. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Josip Ilicic looks likely to stay with Atalanta this summer, despite an approach from AC Milan. (Sky Italia)

Manchester United appear reluctant to sell Anthony Martial this summer amid reports linking the attacker with a move to Inter Milan. (various)

Manuel De Luca is likely to join Sampdoria as a free agent, having left Chievo earlier this summer. (Sky Italia)