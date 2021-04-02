Manchester United are given defender transfer hope by Liverpool, while Real Madrid are furious at Sergio Ramos following his injury – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL GIVE MAN UTD DEFENDER HOPE

Manchester United have set a deal to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic in motion, according to a report.

United head into the summer transfer window looking to find a long-term centre-back partner to captain Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current options. However, doubts have risen over Bailly’s future, while reports have tipped the Red Devils to replace Lindelof.

As for who could come in, though, several names are supposedly on United’s radar.

Recent reports have claimed that Brighton centre-back Ben White is one target. However, Serbia international Milenkovic is a long-term target and there is currently more chance of United signing him than White.

Milenkovic’s contract at Fiorentina runs out next summer, but he does not want to renew.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, (via Sport Witness) the Serie A club therefore feel it is ‘inevitable’ that he will leave this summer. Indeed, Fiorentina will have to sell soon to avoid him leaving for free.

Manchester United can't spend big this summer Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits the club is unlikely to spend big in the upcoming summer transfer window due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool have also been linked in the past. However, the Reds are reportedly in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, with loan signing Ozan Kabak also a target.

As such, the decision from Jurgen Klopp’s men not to focus on Milenkovic has, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, gone some way to clearing United’s path to the 23-year-old.

In fact, the Red Devils are ‘already operational’ over the deal, the report adds.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is furious after Sergio Ramos picked up an injury during the international break with Spain. (Don Balon)

On-loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira wants to move to Boca Juniors in the summer. Indeed, his mother’s death has given him perspective over his career dreams. (ESPN)

Furthermore, Torreira likened the idea of joining up with fellow Uruguayan Edinson Cavani at Boca. (ESPN)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has also backed up claims that Cavani wants to move to the South American club. (TyC Sports)

Meanwhile, PSG could make Kylian Mbappe available for between €120million (£102million) and €150million (£127million) this summer if he does not sign a new contract. (AS)

DONNARUMMA CLOSE TO MILAN EXTENSION

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, meanwhile, is close to signing a new two-year deal. (Calciomercato)

Juventus have begun discussions over a possible move for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Goal)

West Brom and Crystal Palace must pay Ozan Tufan’s €20million (£17million) release clause if they want to sign the Fenerbahce midfielder. (Sabah)

Palace striker Christian Benteke is also entertaining links with Turkey, with offers from Galatasaray and Besiktas on the table. (Todofichajes)

Torino defender Gleison Bremer has shut down transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool. (La Repubblica)

LEICESTER IN MARSEILLE MIDFIELDER CONTACT

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers remains in contact about a deal for Marseille midfielder Florian Thauvin. However, talks are not yet at an advanced stage. (L’Equipe)

Inter defender Milan Skriniar’s fantastic season has increased his price tag from last summer. As such, Tottenham could struggle to afford the Serbian if they renewed interest. (Fabrizio Romano)

Super-agent Mino Raiola is travelling to England on Friday for talks with four Premier League clubs about a deal for star client Erling Haaland. (Mundo Deportivo)

Raiola was in Barcelona on Thursday, where he built up a great rapport with club president Joan Laporta. (AS)

Barcelona have also agreed to sign Memphis Depay once the winger’s deal at Lyon expires in the summer. (Sport)