Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool back in for bargain €50m Van Dijk partner

Liverpool have renewed their interest in signing a €50m (£46.5m) LaLiga centre-back, while Man Utd and Man City are ready for a midfielder battle – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL BACK IN FOR LALIGA DEFENSIVE ACE

Liverpool have reportedly renewed their interest in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who has previously been labelled as Virgil van Dijk’s perfect partner.

The Brazilian joined Sevilla from Nantes in the summer transfer window and has proven to be a big hit in LaLiga, prompting plenty of interest in the 27-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were said to be leading the chase for Carlos back in February, with the player reportedly having a release clause of £65m, but it would appear that the price has now dropped ahead of the summer market.

Indeed, ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness) claims that Carlos’ name is ‘on the radar’ of teams such as Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The report adds that Sevilla have already had phone calls about their star players, with sporting director Monchi insisting that they have so far ‘said no’ to suitors.

The Spanish side paid €15m to bring Carlos to the club and the latest reports suggest they want €50m (£46.5m) if they do cave in and opt to sell.

Klopp is currently using Joe Gomez as Van Dijk’s main partner but has also Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren on his books, although there are strong suggestions that the latter will be allowed to move on this summer – leaving a space to fill at Anfield.

MORE EURO GOSSIP

Manchester City and Manchester United are both keen to land Atletico de Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez (El Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid and Barcelona have joined Bayern Munich in the race to land Manchester City forward Leroy Sane (Bild)

Paris Saint-Germain tried to launch a bid for Tottenham target Paulo Dybala a matter of weeks ago, but Juventus turned down the offer (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint Germain will face competition from Real Madrid for Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez (Don Balon)

Borussia Dortmund have moved ahead of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16, from Birmingham (Bild)

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is studying English in a bid to make a summer move to the Premier League (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter could sell all of the players have currently have out on loan, including the likes of Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic, Joao Mario, Radja Nainggolan and Valentino Lazaro, to raise as much as €133million to spend in the summer market (Calciomercato)

CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov is being chased by a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and West Ham

Inter Milan are set to offer English defender Ashley Young a one-year contract extension after impressing since his January move from Manchester United (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is keen on a summer move for Real Betis striker Loren Moron (La Razon)

Napoli are reportedly arranging various appointments with agents, to sort out new deals for their stars on expiring contracts at the San Paolo (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are preparing to offer midfielder Arturo Vidal to Inter as a makeweight in their move for striker Lautaro Martinez (Diario Sport)

Napoli will seek to sign Chelsea target Jeremie Boga this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Aston Villa had a bid for Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria rejected in January and have yet to decide whether to make a further offer for the 25-year-old Frenchman in the summer (ABC Sevilla)

Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi, who has been linked with Chelsea, is looking to leave the Biancocelesti in the summer after changing his agent (FcInterNews)

Wissam Ben Yedder has revealed he came very close to joining Barcelona in the January transfer window

Portuguese media is reporting that AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has been ordered to pay €16.5m to former club Sporting Lisbon for unilaterally terminating his contract in 2018