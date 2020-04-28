Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal to sign one of the world’s elite stars – but not until summer 2021, while Newcastle have expressed their willingness to pay the €90m asking price for a Barcelona star, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL IN TALKS OVER SUMMER 2021 SIGNING OF KYLIAN MBAPPE

Liverpool are reported to be ‘well positioned’ to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe – but the deal for the PSG superstar is slotted to go through in summer 2021, rather than later this year.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s elite stars and has been heavily linked with Real Madrid ever since his emergence on to the world scene.

But the Premier League champions in-waiting have also long been linked with the France attacker, with Jurgen Klopp making no secret of his admiration for the 21-year-old forward.

Reports in Mbappe’s homeland over the weekend suggested the Reds have upped the ante regarding a sensational transfer, with Klopp himself making contact to sound out the logistics of a future deal.

According to Le10sport in France, Klopp has reached out to the player’s father, Wilfried Mbappe, with Liverpool in the market for a big name in case Sadio Mane departs for pastures new.

The same publication now has an update on the talks and Le10 Sport now claims Liverpool have been told by PSG they can sign Mbappe – but only in summer 2021.

It’s reported that, in the meantime, Liverpool will look to sign Lille star Victor Osimhen in a deal that could set them around €65m.

But the Nigerian’s stint at Anfield could be a brief one with it suggested the player could later be used as a makeweight in any deal to sign Mbappe, with his club Lille looking to keep the striker away from PSG and not wanting to sell to a direct rival this summer.

It’s a similar case with Mbappe and Real Madrid. PSG know they can’t retain his services forever, but are desperate to keep the player away from Real’s clutches with their persistent efforts to turn the player’s head irritating their sporting director Leonardo.

Leonardo admitted it was frustrating to see Mbappe linked with Madrid, and appeared to be growing frustrated with Zinedine Zidane’s constant attempts to tempt Mbappe to Los Blancos.

“Honestly, it bothers a little, it bothers. This is not the time to talk about dreams and all that. Stop it,” he said earlier this year.

“Mbappe is very important to us and this is not the time to destabilize it. He is the best young French player, world champion, one of the best in the world.

“This is not the time to touch it and destabilize it. It is time to stop. He has two and a half years of contract with us.”

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Newcastle are ‘squeezing hard’ to sign Philippe Coutinho and are willing to match Barcelona’s €90m asking price to sign the Brazilian (Sport)

Chelsea are in continued talks with 17-year-old PSG youth academy talent Kays Ruiz-Atil about a summer move (L’Equipe)

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi has told his club’s board he wants to move to the Premier League amid ongoing interest from Tottenham (Fotomac)

Liverpool continue to ‘monitor closely’ the situation over Marcelo Brozovic’s Inter Milan contract renewal and will look to meet his €60m exit clause if the two parties cannot agree terms (FCInterNews)

Arsenal have walked away from a deal to sign Samuel Umtiti after the Barcelona defender demanded €8m a year in wages, which equates to £132,000 a week (Sport)

Man Utd, Man City and Barcelona have all made approaches for PSG defender Marquinhos ahead of the summer window and amid claims the Ligue 1 side are ready to sell the Brazilian (Le 10 Sport)

Tottenham have abandoned their interest in signing Ajax keeper Andre Onana – and have decided to keep the €50m funds and stick with Hugo Lloris (De Telegraaf)

Barcelona have given Juventus the green light to begin negotiations with Arthur – and hope Juventus could allow Matthijs De Ligt to move in the other direction (Mundo Deportivo)

Southampton have dropped their asking price for Mario Lemina and now want €11m from Galatasaray, instead of his exit clause which is set at €16m (Fotorspor)

Paulo Dybala has agreed everything with Juventus over the terms of a new contract with only the small detail of image rights to be ironed out (Il Bianconero)

Everton are close to completing the signing of Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo for an initial €20m with €5m in add-ons (Sport)

AC Milan want to sign either Luka Jovic from Real Madrid or Myron Boadu, AZ Alkmaar’s 19-year-old striker, as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic for next season (Tuttosport)

Roma are considering a bid for Bologna’s Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has impressed in Serie A this season (Il Tempo)

PSG do intend to sign Mauro Icardi in a permanent €70m deal from Inter Milan this summer, despite claims he could return to Italy (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Barcelona have told Rafinha Alcantara – currently on loan at Celta Vigo – that they will sell him permanently for a fee of €16m (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all reportedly eyeing a move for 18-goal Monaco hotshot Wissam Ben Yedder this summer (L’Equipe)

Liverpool are favourites to sign Lille striker Victor Osimhen, although Leicester and Chelsea are also interested in the Nigerian (Foot Mercato)

Juventus remain keen on a summer deal for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc says he is “totally relaxed” over the future of Jadon Sancho amid strong links to Manchester United (Sport 1)

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho and are ready to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz instead (various)

Bayern Munich have made a considerable offer for 19-year-old Lyon right-back Pierre Kalulu (RMC Sport)

Everton striker Moise Kean has been linked with a move to Napoli, with the Italian likely to be seeking a return home after another troubled chapter in his career at Goodison Park unfolded this week with the player likely to be disciplined by Everton after breaking government coronavirus guidelines earlier this week (Corriere dello Sport)

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos says he hopes to return to Real Madrid when his season-long loan deal at Arsenal ends (Movistar)

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Juventus over a move for Manchester United defensive target Matthijs de Ligt, with the Dutchman ‘looking forward to the negotiations’ (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Real Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu, with the Ghanaian defender represented by Juan Mata’s father (AS)