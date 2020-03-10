Liverpool are looking to secure a €20m deal for a Belgium Under-21 star – but the player will be loaned back for a season, while Chelsea look to have wrapped up another impressive signing ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL LOOK TO STRIKE DEAL FOR IMPRESSIVE ANDERLECHT TEENAGER

Liverpool are looking at a deal to sign Anderlecht attacker Jeremy Doku, according to reports in Belgium.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season with the Jupiler Pro League side, having scored three goals and created four more in 22 appearances this term.

Doku, who already has four caps for Belgium’s Under-21 side despite his tender age, has been closely followed by Liverpool and a host of other Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

It’s claimed Liverpool have been on Doku’s trail for some time but have upped their interest in him in the wake of his impressive displays this season.

And while Doku has no desire to leave this summer, it’s suggested Liverpool are very much on his trail and could look to strike a deal that would see him join the Merseysiders, but continue his development with Anderlecht until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Doku signed a new deal with Anderlecht just last month and is contracted to the club until summer 2022. But Anderlecht would be find it difficult to turn down a reported €20m approach from Liverpool, who are thought to be readying a move.

Prior to signing his extension, Doku’s parents revealed, via Sport Witness, the player was close to joining Liverpool. It was claimed that Jurgen Klopp also personally tried to convince him to join the Premier League champions elect after suggesting that Doku has the potential to be Sadio Mane’s long-term successor at Anfield.

At 5ft 7in, Doku has similar qualities to Mane, who has been mentioned as a future target for Real Madrid and is currently rated in the €150m bracket.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are thought to have agreed their second signing ahead of the summer window with a €40m deal for Porto left-back Alex Telles said to be close. The Blues have already agreed to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax (Hurriyet)

Nemanja Matic could yet reject an offer to extend his contract at Manchester United this summer and take up the option to join Atletico Madrid who are very much interested in the Serbian midfielder (Fijaches)

Manchester United have been lifted in their efforts to prise Arkadiusz Milik away from Napoli after the Serie A side lined up a deal for struggling Real Madrid striker Luka Jovuc as a replacement (Il Mattino)

Florentin Pogba has stated he wants his brother Paul to quit Man Utd to join Real Madrid and disputes claims the Red Devils are asking €170m for the midfielder (El Chiringuito)

Juventus are keen on summer deals for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa and Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali (Tuttosport)

Valencia are lining up a move to sign Marseille’s former Newcastle winger Florian Thauvin, as a replacement for Torres (Le 10 Sport)

Inter Milan’s January signing Christian Eriksen is struggling to adapt to Antonio Conte’s preferred 3-5-2 formation and that is why he was left on the bench for Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Juventus (Calciomercato)

Djibril Sidibe – on loan at Everton from Monaco – claims he would like to make the move permanent in the summer – but isn’t sure what the Toffees’ thinking is (RMC Sport)

Wolves are in talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a shock summer swoop for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez (El Desmarque)

Valencia have identified Almeria striker and Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez as a summer transfer target (Super Deporte)

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis will meet with Zlatan Ibrahimovic this week to illustrate his plans for the Rossoneri and try to convince the Swedish star to sign a rolling one-year deal (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Rangers and Celtic are both keen on signing Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme this summer, who has a €30m exit clause in his contract (Marca)

Timo Werner has spoken openly on his future and transfer links to Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City – and admitted he is considering staying at RB Leipzig (various)

Barcelona want to tie goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen down to a new contract and are confident of doing so despite interest from other teams, including Chelsea (Sport)

Incoming AC Milan coach Ralf Rangnick could arrive to take charge of the club immediately, rather than at the end of the season as first reported (Tuttosport)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been in contact with Real Madrid about the possibility of a summer deal for Eder Militao (El Desmarque)

Arsenal remain interested in a deal for Paris Saint-German left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer (France Football)

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly held talks with Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window (Soccer Link)

Roma legend Francesco Totti has revealed that he would be open to a return to the Serie A side should their be a change of ownership from James Pallotta to Dan Friedkin (Il Messaggero)