Liverpool could add a second striker this summer to go with their planned Timo Werner raid, Wolves hope to sign a Mexican winger, while PSG are planning a €50m raid on Man Utd, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL PLOTTING INCREDIBLE DOUBLE STRIKER RAID

Liverpool are planning to sign two strikers this summer, according to reports in Spain.

With the club hopeful that a deal for Timo Werner will soon be agreed – reports on Tuesday claimed the Reds were well aware of the clause that exists in his deal and were hopeful of making a breakthrough in talks to sign the striker in the next few weeks.

However, it’s reported in the Spanish media that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also holds an interest in Valencia frontman Rodrigo Moreno.

The 28-year-old Spain striker has scored five goals and has 11 assists in 26 appearances for Valencia this season and is apparently seen by Klopp as the man he wants to replace Roberto Firmino should Bayern Munich prove successful in their summer pursuit of the talismanic Brazilian.

Firmino is reported to be high up on the Bundesliga champions’ list of summer targets and there is a growing feeling in the German media that the 28-year-old could be tempted by one last career challenge and secure a return to Germany, having played for Hoffenheim prior to his move to Anfield.

And while Klopp will fight tooth and nail to keep him, it’s claimed Moreno has been earmarked as a quality replacement for the frontman should he force the move.

Valencia are understood to rate the 28-year-old striker, who has been capped 21 times by Spain, in the €50m (£43.6m) bracket, with Moreno having previously been mentioned as a possible target for both Tottenham and Barcelona.

AND THE REST

Wolves are set to rival Everton in the race to sign unsettled Mexican star Hirving Lozano from Napoli this summer – believing his arrival could convince compatriot Raul Jimenez to snub a move to Manchester United (Calciomercato)

PSG are looking to tempt Man Utd with a €50m bid to sign David de Gea this summer amid claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will target Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen as his replacement (Don Balon)

AC Milan are considering a surprise move on Arsenal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Calciomercato)

Tottenham have been told they can sign Sergi Roberto from Barcelona this summer if they meet his €40m asking price (Sport)

Chelsea are ready to renew their interest in Alex Telles this summer with reports indicating he will leave for a fee less than the €40m exit clause in his deal, given his contract will, by the summer, have just 12 months to run (A Bola)

Lazio will offer France striker Olivier Giroud a three-year deal worth €3.5m a season to quit Chelsea this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan, having already raided the Premier League to sign Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young and Victor Moses, are now targeting three more arrivals from England with Dutch winger Tahith Chong, Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all in their sights (Calciomercato)

Neymar will return to Barcelona this summer from PSG with a €200m deal close to being struck (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are ready to make a concerted effort to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer – with Pep Guardiola likely to leave it up to the Brazilian himself to decide his future (Tuttosport)

Holland coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed he rejected an approach from Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde back in January and prior to their appointment of Quique Setien (Sport)

Ousmane Dembele’s multiple injuries during his time at Barcelona have been blamed at the feet of the Catalonians and how they have managed him (L’Equipe)

Man City loanee Angelino has spoken of his wish to make a permanent transfer to RB Leipzig this summer after indicating their European ban could persuade others to leave (Sports Bild)

Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul is ignoring speculation linking him with AC Milan and Inter Milan, saying his only focus is on his Serie A side right now (TyC Sports)

Toby Alderweireld has explained that Jose Mourinho made it clear from his first day at Tottenham that he wanted him to sign his contract extension with the club, with the Belgian now tied to the London side until 20203 (Het Nieuwsblad)

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Valencia winger Ferran Torres have suffered a setback after it emerged that Barcelona had moved to the front of the queue with the 20-year-old preferring a switch to the Nou Camp (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid are the frontrunners to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic with the Croatia international keen to stay in Spain next season (Marca)

Secunda Liga leaders Cadiz have been banned from making signings over the next two transfer windows by FIFA. The suspension comes after they illegally signed former Watford player Mamadou M’Baye (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund are favourites to sign Jude Bellingham and are close to agreeing a club-record €35m deal with Birmingham for the teenage midfielder (Sports Bild)

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is confident that winger Eden Hazard will play for Real Madrid this season ahead of the summer’s European Championships despite suffering another serious ankle injury (Cadena Sar)

Everton are keen to bolster their midfield options this summer with Carlo Ancelotti considering a move for Espanyol’s 23-year-old star Marc Roca and Boubakary Soumare, of Lille (various)

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with super-agent Mino Raiola over a possible summer move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (various)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez will need to accept a significant drop in wages if he wants to complete a permanent switch to Inter Milan this summer (Tuttosport)