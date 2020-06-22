Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool cleared to sign France winger in €60m deal

A World Cup winner can sign for Liverpool for less than expected, while Man City are ready to break their transfer record on a Benfica star, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL HAVE CLEAR PATH TO SIGN DEMBELE

Liverpool are once again strongly considering a move for Ousmane Dembele, according to reports in Spain.

Having missed out on Timo Werner, Jurgen Klopp and Co are reportedly scouring the market for an alternative. Dembele has been previously linked but the price always looked prohibitive.

Now Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, claims Barcelona have informed Liverpool of a new, low asking price for Dembele. As per the report, Barca will now let Dembele leave for a price of between €50m and €60m.

They claim Barca want the player off their wage bill to free up a space and wages for their summer rebuild programme. The France winger has disappointed greatly since a €105m switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. He’s made 74 appearances during his time at the Nou Camp and scored 19 times.

Mundo Deportivo though state they’ve lowered his asking price with just two years left on his deal. They report ‘Barca’s position with Dembele is realistic’.

It’s even suggested Barcelona will consider a loan to buy offer for Dembele. That arrangement would see the winger move to Anfield on a season’s loan with the option to make the move permanent next summer.

As per the report, Klopp is keen on the deal and wants to add some zest and youth to his attack. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are all 28 and they say Klopp wants Dembele in reserve.

CITY TO MAKE RUBEN DIAS MOVE

Manchester City are ready to pay the €90m release clause in Ruben Dias’ Benfica contract. (O Jogo)

Dani Ceballos knows he won’t make a permanent switch to Arsenal. The midfielder is now looking at another loan move away from Real Madrid. (Marca)

Former Real Madrid boss Jorge Valdano says Zinedine Zidane has already ruled Gareth Bale out of his future plans. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are willing to offer Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi to Wolves in a swap deal for Raul Jimenez. (Tuttosport)

Leicester have agreed a deal to sign attacking midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon on a free transfer from Nancy. (RMC Sport)

Borussia Dortmund plan to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres as a replacement for Jadon Sancho and will soon launch a bid. (Fijaches)

Southampton and Monaco have made offers for €20m-rated Reims central defender Axel Disasi. (L’Equipe)

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj have handed in a transfer request. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have made an opening £54m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly, but Napoli still want £90m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma are ready to extend Chris Smalling’s loan from Manchester United for another season and his new deal will include an option to buy in summer 2021. (Tele Radio Stereo)

Morgan Schneiderlin looks likely to leave Everton after passing a medical at French Ligue 1 side Nice. (Le 10 Sport)

Eibar midfielder Fabian Orellana will complete a summer move to rivals Real Valladolid. (Marca)

Fenerbahce are planning a fundraising campaign among their fans to try to help sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal. (Fotospor)

Roma are trying to sign Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen with the promise of a two-year deal and the option of a third season. (Il Messagero)

Dietmar Hamann is convinced that Jadon Sancho will complete a move to Manchester United this summer. (Bild)

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has rejected a €5m a year contract offer from Juventus. (Marca)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta insists Lautaro Martinez “has never expressed the desire to leave” amid links to Barcelona. (Sky Italia)

PSG will lose Adil Aouchiche this summer upon the expiry of his contract and has informed sporting director Leonardo of his decision. (RMC Sports)

Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico is in line to return to loan club Paris Saint-Germain and play in their Champions League games this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea have reportedly turned down the opportunity to swap midfielder Jorginho for Juventus star Miralem Pjanic. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have opened negotiations over a new two-year deal for Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, who turns 33 on Wednesday. (Marca)