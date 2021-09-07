Liverpool have been cleared to make a swoop for a Real man who rejected Tottenham this summer, a freed Man Utd teenager has lined up a new club, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Chelsea have a replacement in mind in case Saul Niguez fails to shine.

ASENSIO READY TO MAKE JANUARY MOVE TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the January signing of Marco Asensio, who is prepared to leave Real Madrid in a bid to relaunch his career.

The Reds only brought in Ibrahima Konate over the summer, having failed to bolster either their midfield or attack.

But Jurgen Klopp is understood to be desperate to strengthen his hand in the January window. As such, he has seemingly set the ball rolling on Asensio.

As per Spanish outlet Todofijaches, Liverpool have set aside €30m to sign Asensio when the winter window opens.

And they claim the 25-year-old wants to move to Anfield in a bid to kickstart his career. He doesn’t appear to be in Carlo Ancelotti’s thinking and the Real boss will also seemingly allow him to move on for that price.

The capture of Asensio will grant Liverpool cover for the attacking positions at a crucial time of the season. Both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah face around a month out of action due to the African Cup of Nations.

But the arrival of Asensio will not only plug the gap, but also give Klopp another option to play Asensio as an attacking midfielder. And goals from midfield is a position the Reds have struggled with ever since Philippe Coutinho’s departure.

Furthermore, Marca claims Asensio turned down the chance to leave Los Blancos for Tottenham this summer.

They state he opted to stay in an effort to impress Ancelotti, but the move now appears to have backfired.

A move to Liverpool would also reunite the player with a man who tormented them in the Champions League last season. He scored a cheeky lob over Alisson as Real progressed past the Reds in the quarter-finals.

CHELSEA READY TCHOUAMENI SWOOP

Chelsea will look to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni next summer – but only if they don’t take up their option on Saul Niguez. (The Athletic)

Isak Bergmann Johannesson claims a move to Man Utd was never on the agenda this summer, but it could be in the future, having joined FC Copenhagen in a €5m deal from IFK Norrkoping. (Expressen)

Atletico Madrid will target Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa if Slovenia international Jan Oblak leaves the La Liga champions next summer. (La Razon)

Crystal Palace held talks with Real Madrid this summer over a possible deal for Borja Mayoral, who is currently on loan at Roma. (AS)

Aliou Traore will join Parma as free agent after being released by Manchester United this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

PSG MAKING SERIOUS PLANS FOR KESSIE

PSG are making firm plans to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer next summer, despite interest from Tottenham. (Defensa Central)

Inter Milan are looking to sign Corentin Tolisso on a free transfer when his Bayern Munich contract expires next summer. (Tuttosport)

Dani Ceballos has agreed to leave Real Madrid in January and sign for Real Betis on loan with a view to a €20m permanent deal. (Defensa Central)

Lucas Moura has come clean on his plans to re-sign for Sao Paulo once his Tottenham deal expires in 2023. (ESPN)

Aaron Ramsey plans to impress Massimiliano Allegri, having turned down several offers to leave Juventus over the summer. (Calciomercato)

SILLY-MONEY BONUS FOR NEYMAR

Neymar earned a £465,000-per-month ‘ethical bonus’ due to an unusual clause in his PSG contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

Valentino Lazaro’s agent says Benfica have no option to make the Inter winger’s loan move permanent. (FCInter News)

Manchester City are monitoring AC Milan wing-back Theo Hernandez with a view to a future transfer. (Calciomercato)

Salernitana sporting director Angelo Fabiani is denying claims his side want to sign free-agent former Arsenal defender David Luiz. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Inter Milan are working on contract extensions for Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Fabrizio Romano)

Antoine Griezmann took a 40% wage cut to rejoin Atletico Madrid from Barcelona this summer. (Goal)

Young Crystal Palace attacker Zion Atta is poised to quit the Eagles and sign for Ligue 1 side Nice. (90 min)

Former Man City man Danilo reckons his former club, plus Liverpool and Chelsea, are Champions League favourites this season. (Calciomercato)