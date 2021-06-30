Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool free to buy stylish midfielder amid Mbappe claim

Liverpool have been cleared to sign a classy midfielder, while more claims over Kylian Mbappe have been made, Leicester want a quality Italy forward, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Chelsea have made a firm move for a Spain veteran.

ATLETICO READY TO SELL SAUL TO LIVERPOOL

Atletico Madrid have reportedly given Liverpool permission to sign Saul Niguez if they make a suitable offer for the midfielder.

The Reds are looking to add a new lieutenant to their midfield following the free-transfer departure of Georginio Wijnaldum.

A host of names have been linked but perhaps the biggest of these is Atletico lynchpin Saul.

He’s played at Atletico all his career, but has somewhat seen the shine dispel from his halo at the Wanda Metropolitano. He managed 41 appearances last season as Atleti won LaLiga, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Indeed, as per AS, Diego Simeone has now cleared the path for Saul to leave this summer.

They state they will not stand in his way should a suitable offer come in for his services. Previous reports have stated that is likely to be for around €40m – a fee unlikely to deter the Reds.

The article claims that Chelsea and Manchester United’s priorities lie elsewhere, meaning a move to Anfield looks a likely solution.

However, one man who appears certain to ‘miss out’ on a move to Anfield is Kylian Mbappe.

30 June Transfer Chatter - Cavani to move back to Italy, Aston Villa's Grealish confidence and Chelsea want Barcelona midfielder Cavani wanted by former Manchester United manager for Italy return, Aston Villa confident Grealish with sign a new contract and Chelsea ready to swoop for Barcelona midfielder in cut-price move, all in today's transfer chatter.

The France striker has just one year left on his deal at PSG and has been linked with the Reds and Real Madrid.

Despite having just 12 months left, it would take a deal of at least €150m to sign the 22-year-old.

PSG though would apparently rather keep him and risk losing him on a free next summer.

Now L’Equipe claim Mbappe will almost certainly stay in Paris this summer. That’s because they state PSG are confident neither Real or Liverpool can afford their asking price for the forward due to the affects of Covid on their finances.

CHELSEA LAUNCH SERGIO RAMOS APPROACH

Chelsea have made a firm, late approach to beat Man City, Bayern and PSG to the signing of Sergio Ramos. (El Chiringuito)

Porto are awaiting an official approach from Liverpool amid claims the Reds want €50m-rated Brazilian midfielder Otavio. (A Bola)

Leicester are ready to rival AC Milan for the ambitious signing of Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi. (Corriere dello Sport)

Aaron Ramsey has made a return to Arsenal his top priority this summer with Juventus desperate to sell the Welshman. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Albert Sambi Lokonga with a €21.5m deal due to go through soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

JUVENTUS LOOK TO STEAL XHAKA

Juventus are ready to launch a firm bid for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, with Roma also pondering an approach. (Sky Italia)

Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner claims a move to either Man Utd or Liverpool will come too soon for him this summer. (Kicker)

West Ham’s Felipe Anderson is ‘waiting for Lazio’ and has made a return to his former club his No 1 priority. (La Lazio Siamo Noi)

Valencia are poised to raid Barcelona for Danish striker Martin Braithwaite, who can leave for just €9m. (Marca)

Marcos Llorente intends to continue with Atletico Madrid next season despite ongoing reports he’s being eyed by ManchesterUnited. (AS)

LEEDS CLOSE ON NANDEZ SWOOP

Leeds United are advancing in talks over a big-money deal for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez. (La Nouva Sardegna)

Atalanta are advancing in talks with Udinese over a deal for goalkeeper Juan Musso and are closing on a €20m deal. (Sky Italia)

Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto are in talks over extensions to their Barcelona deals – but both on reductions of around 40%. (Mundo Deportivo)

Pep Guardiola has cleared Juventus to sign Gabriel Jesus – but only if Manchester City land a top striker of their own first. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Giuseppe Bergomi reckons England are ‘favourites to reach the final’ of Euro 2020 – but has issued a stiff warning about the heat in Rome. (Sky Italia)

Barcelona are on the verge of announcing a new deal for six-times Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. (Sport)

Juventus expect Cristiano Ronaldo to make a decision on his future soon following Portugal’s elimination from Euro 2020. (Tuttosport)

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has revealed the Spanish club denied him a dream transfer to Manchester United. (Noticias de Gipuzkoa)