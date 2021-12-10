Liverpool send a scout to watch a midfield target impress as a deal is considered, while a Man Utd transfer plan hits a setback – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL SCOUT MIDFIELD TRANSFER TARGET

Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara was on Liverpool’s watch as Olympiacos lost 1-0 to Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday, according to a report.

The Reds have a plethora of midfield options in the area which boss Jurgen Klopp likes to rotate. While the likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are reliable performers, though, Liverpool are on the lookout for younger talents.

Indeed, the trio are 28, 30 and 31 respectively and the time will come to start a new cycle in midfield.

Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jude Bellingham, 18, is reportedly Klopp’s top target. However, 20-year-old Camara is another player the Reds are looking at.

Following the signing of left-back Kostas Tsimikas from the Greek club, Liverpool have kept a watch on the side and their talents.

Interest in Camara has been known since October. According to the latest from SporTime (via Sport Witness), Liverpool watched the Guinea international in Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Antwerp.

Despite the loss for his side, Camara impressed and the newspaper claims that he was the only player who stood out for his team despite him coming off at half time.

Indeed, his energy in midfield was particularly impressive.

Camara moved to Olympiacos from Lille in the summer. He has so far contributed five goals and two assists in 21 games in all competitions.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany wants to resist interest from Manchester United in star man Sergio Gomez. (La Derniere Heure)

A move to the Bundesliga for Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba will not happen because clubs in Germany will not pay his wages, according to his agent Mino Raiola. (Sport1)

Raiola also works with Erling Haaland and has said that there is a “great chance” of the Borussia Dortmund striker leaving next summer. Sport1)

Still, Dortmund feel confident they can win the race for RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi despite interest from Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham midfield target Nahitan Nandez can still leave in January. However, Cagliari will not accept a loan deal unless it features an obligation to buy. (CalcioNapoli24)

EURO PAPER TALK – EVERTON EYE TWO DEALS

Everton have stepped up the chase for RCD Mallorca’s Iddrisu Baba by making additional checks on his situation. (Football Ghana)

The Toffees are also in the hunt for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino alongside Napoli and a club in Spain. (FC Inter News)

Trabzonspor have registered fresh interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, but Saudi Arabian clubs are also keen on him. (Fanatik)

Former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj was set to sign a new contract Real Sociedad, but Barcelona registering interest has turned the situation on its head. (Sport)

Barca are willing to wait until 2022 to bring Ansu Fati back to action, following a setback in his recovery from injury. (Mundo Deportivo)

NEWCASTLE SEEKING DEAL FOR URUGUAY STAR

Newcastle have had a meeting with Benfica about a transfer for star player Darwin Nunez. (Mais Futebol)

Porto may have to sell some of their best players in January to balance the books following their exit from the Champions League. (Record)

Juventus right-back Koni De Winter had the chance to join Liverpool in 2018, but snubbed the opportunity according to his agent. (Tutto Juve)

Manchester City will open negotiations with full-back Joao Cancelo over a new contract at the turn of the year. (Fabrizio Romano)

ASENSIO HAILS REAL MADRID FORM

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has said that he is in a strong place after his upturn in goalscoring form of late. (Football Espana)

Madrid face city rivals Atletico on Sunday, ahead of which Diego Simeone’s men have received a selection boost in defence. (Football Espana)

Inter have opened talks with Sassuolo over deals for duo Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)