Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool join Arsenal in race for €40m Serie A midfielder

Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Juventus in the hunt for a Serie A midfielder, while Turkish giants Fenerbahce want to bring in a fringe Manchester United star, all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL JOIN RACE FOR SASSUOLU STAR

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Sassuolo midfielder and Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli.

That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), who claim that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants the Italy star to replace Gini Wijnaldum in his engine room.

Locatelli is already said to have snubbed Arsenal this summer, with Juventus looking like they were close to a deal.

However, the €40million (£34.6m) price tag has allegedly deterred the Italian giants.

So far this summer, Liverpool have raised exactly that through squad sales so could easily make a move.

Locatelli has an all-round game similar to that of Wijnaldum and would almost be a like-for-like replacement.

Transfer Chatter - Zouma moving across London, Real name Arsenal target price and Trippier keeping patient Kurt Zouma wants a move across London, Real name their price for Arsenal midfield target and Kieran Trippier playing a waiting game with Manchester United, all in todays transfer chatter.

However, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali is seemingly doing his best to invite a bidding war for the player.

He said: “Locatelli wants to join Juventus… [He] also has proposals from Arsenal and another English club that has now joined the race, so he must make a decision, or of course he could stay with us.”

Liverpool’s interest in Locatelli comes after the chase for Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches appears to have stalled.

FENERBAHCE CHASING MAN UTD STAR

Fenerbahce are interested in Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira. (TNT Sports)

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has snubbed a move back to Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sevilla are waiting to receive a formal offer from Chelsea for centre-back Jules Kounde. (ABC)

Arsenal have been handed a potential boost in their reported pursuit of Lautaro Martinez, with the Inter striker keen on a move. (Eurosport)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains keen on Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, but is being priced out of a move for the Germany international. (Sport1)

Karim Benzema is next in line for a new contract at Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo)

POCHETTINO MAKES MBAPPE CLAIM

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino says Kylian Mbappe will be treated “like a player with five years remaining on his contract.” (Le Parisien)

Barcelona are set to make a second bid for Juventus defender, and Tottenham target, Cristian Romero after a player-plus-cash deal was refused. (SportItalia)

Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti is not going down without a fight having been earmarked to be sold this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Veteran Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini expects to sign a contract extension with Juventus. (Football Italia)

Real Madrid have a figure in mind for Isco as they look to move him on this summer. (Calciomercato)

USA defender Sergino Dest is determined to stay at Barcelona and has rebuffed approaches from Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. (ESPN Football)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE EURO GOSSIP

Barcelona are said to have made a ‘definitive offer’ to young star Ilaix Moriba amid a contract stand-off. (Football Espana)

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that his club will soon enter talks with Juventus over the sale of Manuel Locatelli.

Lazio are in advanced talks with Benfica over a deal for full-back Alejandro Grimaldo. (Todofichajes)

Santos will accept offers in the region of €15m for teenage striker Kaio Jorge, who is wanted by Juventus, AC Milan and Benfica. (Sky Italia)

Venezia are reportedly tracking Club America De Cali defender Pablo Ortiz for this summer. (Pipe Sierra)